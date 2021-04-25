French volunteers leave underground caves after 40 days of isolation study





A group of 15 French volunteers on Saturday left a cave where they had stayed for 40 days, in an experiment testing the limits of human adaptation to isolation.

Blinded by light and with pale but otherwise healthy faces, the group led by French-Swiss explorer Christian Clot emerged around 10:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) from the Lombrives Cave in Ariege, southwestern France. The underground isolation experiment saw subjects, aged between 27 and 50, give up clocks, phones and natural light, exchanging modern amenities for a cave system with a constant temperature of 12 Celsius (54 Fahrenheit) and 95 percent humidity. Members had to generate their own electricity with a pedal bike and get water from a well 45 feet underground. Clot, founder of the Institute of Human Adaptation, had said that the so-called “Deep Time” experiment would test people’s ability to adapt to the loss of their frame of reference for time and space. Such questions have gained urgency given the widespread isolation that humans have experienced during the coronavirus pandemic. But as some researchers joined the project, other scientists criticized the setting of the experiment. Etienne Koechlin, head of the cognitive neuroscience lab at the prestigious ENS graduate school in France, said the research was “essential”. Data on participants ’brain activity and cognitive function were collected before entering the cave, for comparison to their levels after leaving. But like other experts, Pierre-Marie Lledo of the CNRS government research center and the Pasteur Institute noted that there was no “control group” in the experiment. Comparing an intact group with those who make changes is usually a vital ingredient in scientific studies. The volunteers plan to give a press conference later on Saturday about their experience. (AFP)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos