QC tells residents in the Angel Locsins community pantry to get tested

The Quezon City Government has asked its residents who went to the community pantry founded by actress Angel Locsin to test themselves for the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The RT-PCR test for Sars-CoV-2 is free through http://bit.ly/QCfreetest, according to Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) chief Rolando Cruz.

We can not rule out the possibility of infection due to the number of attendees. It’s good to make sure we don’t infect our family and community members, Cruz said in a statement on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Our office will remain open for support from Ms. Locsin and her camp, considering the effort and cost of doing the testing and tracking of the contacts of those who attended the community cellar. We hope to be provided with any relevant information that can assist us in the immediate identification, testing and isolation of suspected Covid 19 cases, he added.

Residents can also get in touch with the hotline tracking contacts QC 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0916-122-8628, 0908-639-8086, 0931-095-7737.

Thousands flocked to the Locsins community barn in Barangay Holy Spirit to receive free food supplies on Friday, April 23rd. Physical distance was not observed.

A 67-year-old currency seller, who had been queuing since 3 a.m. that day, collapsed hours later. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mel Sta. Maria Jr., dean of the Far East University Law Institute, said Locsin was not responsible for the person’s death or violation of health protocols.

In a Twitter post, Sta. Maria said there was neither negligence nor reckless carelessness on the part of Locsins because she had simply created a community pantry.

Angel Locsin is not responsible at all. There is no crime when there is no criminal mind. Nor was there negligence in setting up a table as a community pantry. She was just there to approach. She also wants an accident due to some action of Angel Locsin, Sta. Tha Maria.

She wanted to do well. People responded. We pray for the deceased, but the Angel cannot be responsible for everyone there at every step of the way. That stretches too much just to find fault, he added.

GUIDELINES

Meanwhile, Quezon City has issued guidelines for the operation of community pantries.

In addition to ensuring compliance with the minimum health, hygiene and regularity protocols in their surroundings, organizers should also coordinate with Barangay.

Mayor Joy Belmonte stressed that neither barangay permit nor permit is required.

She said the purpose of the coordination is for crowd control measures, such as setting a fixed time for people in line, limiting the number of people served in a day or for certain periods of time, and using marshals for implement health protocols and prevent overcrowding.

Community pants can only operate from 5am to 8pm based on the road stop amplification protocol between the extended community quarantine in the Capital region.

They are also responsible for food safety. Food must be fresh or not expired, and no counterfeit, spoiled or unsanitary food will be distributed, Belmonte said.

It also encouraged cellar operators to adopt a system to mitigate abuse following reports of certain individuals abusing the initiative and taking more than their fair share.

For example, pantries have the option of setting item restrictions per person or home, or restricting their customers to loyal barangay residents, she said.

Law enforcement will refrain from interfering, except in cases of apparent violation of health or safety protocols, the mayor added. (SunStar Philippines)