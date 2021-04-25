Tourists visit ghost town 35 years after nuclear disaster :: WRAL.com

– STORY: Chernobyl Anniversary in HZ Ukraine – Tourists Visit Ghost Town 35 Years After Nuclear Disaster

Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine – 23 April 2021

It has been almost 35 years since the devastating accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The nearby town of Pripyat was abandoned as a result of the disaster, but the tournaments take on fearless tourists to visit the ghost town.

Entry into this area of ​​Ukraine is strictly controlled – and for good reason.

The bus is approaching the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Areas where the radiation level is high are still limited.

To enter the 30 km exclusion zone, every tourist needs a daily permit that can only be issued by certified travel agencies.

But there is demand to come and see the site from curious visitors like these.

They were brought to the infamous Chernobyl nuclear plant by tour guide Kate Honcharenko.

“We are visiting the main sites of the exclusion zone, we are exploring the area, we are delving deeper into the history of the accident and the area in general.”

Everywhere they look there are reminders of what happened here – from danger signs to toys abandoned by children long ago.

The Chernobyl disaster occurred on April 26, 1986.

An explosion and fire in reactor 4 at the plant caused a catastrophe which still echoes today.

About 600,000 people, often referred to as Chernobyl “liquidators”, were sent to fight the fire at the nuclear plant and clean up the worst pollution.

Thirty workers died either from the blast or from acute radiation sickness within a few months.

The accident exposed millions in the region to dangerous levels of radiation and forced a permanent large-scale evacuation of hundreds of towns and villages in Ukraine and Belarus.

About 350,000 people, including the 45,000 residents of the plant workers’ town of Pripyat, had to leave.

Now, the apartment blocks they once called homes remain empty and abandoned.

The amusement park no longer echoes the sounds of laughter. It has been decades since anyone spun the carousel.

“The Chernobyl accident is one of the greatest accidents in human history in terms of nuclear energy. And this is where people can come almost freely and get to know not only about the accident itself, but also about the Soviet Union and as I mentioned above. “And about the history of the region. And, above all, to know what is happening here now 35 years after the accident,” says Honcharenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in 2019 plans to transform the areas around Chernobyl into a tourist area.

But specialists say the area is falling dramatically. Buildings are collapsing and in need of urgent maintenance.

“Nature is taking over in a very, very fast way. Trees and shrubs are growing from the concrete roads. On most roads, it is very difficult to move by car or any vehicle, everything is overcrowded,” says Honcharenko. .

“Also, there is one more thing, they are the robbers, I mean. A lot of things were taken from Pripyat by them. And the third thing are the buildings, as long as they have no maintenance they are getting worse and a lot of them they are in a very bad condition. “

Of course, the desolate view of Priyat is exactly what attracts tourists to visit.

There are few places in the world where people can explore a ghost town and see no one but the occasional wild animal.

The final death toll from Chernobyl is the subject of speculation and controversy. Even after the last person who was alive on the day of the explosion died, other deaths can be attributed to Chernobyl due to the radiation that has entered the food chain.

Estimates range from 9,000 to almost 100,000.

But even without a definite figure, the magnitude of what happened here is not lost on tourists.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed in Pripyat because a lot of things have happened here. A lot of people have died and it’s like a spectacular phenomenon,” says Sylvia Vaughan, a tourist.

“It’s almost impossible for something like this to happen. This is a ghost town here in Ukraine and I feel overwhelmed by it, but it’s amazing to see it all.”

The New Closure Safety Structure, which was installed in 2017, protects the infamous reactor number 4 where the melting occurred.

The first three reactors of the nuclear power plant are still in operation although they stopped generating electricity in 2001.

They are scheduled to be completely deactivated in 2064.

