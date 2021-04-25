Russia restricts the movement of foreign warships in the Black Sea | News | DW





Russia closed several Black Sea areas to foreign warships on Saturday, according to Defense Ministry statements reported by Russian media. The restrictions are expected to last from April 24 to October 24. The ministry said the restrictions would apply to an area along the Crimean coastline between Sevastopol and Gurzuf, an area near the Kerch Peninsula and a small area near the western tip of Crimea, according to Russia’s RIA news agency. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and claims the areas in question as its territorial waters. However, the annexation has never been officially recognized by the international community. The move comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russia withdrew its troops from Crimea and the Ukrainian border last week. Ukraine says the move ‘illegal’ Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Russia’s plan to shut down foreign warships in parts of the Black Sea was illegal. The move was criticized by the European Union, Ukraine and NATO. There are concerns that Russia will use the restrictions to block the passage of international ships and to put further pressure on Ukraine. “Russia has a history of taking aggressive action against Ukrainian ships and obstructing international maritime transit in the Black Sea, especially near the Kerch Strait. This would be the latest example of its ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine.” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a news conference last week. The Kerç Strait remains open Russia said its plan to restrict the movement of foreign warships would not affect the nearby Kerch Strait, RIA reported on Friday. The Kerch Strait is an essential waterway connecting the Azov Sea with the Black Sea. Its closure would have a greater impact on regional trade and ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Ukraine signed a 2003 agreement with Russia that recognized the Strait and the Sea of ​​Azov as the inland waters of Russia and Ukraine. kbd / wmr (dpa, Reuters)







