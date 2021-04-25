Pakistan provides support, relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19 virus | India News





New Delhi: Pakistan has offered to provide relief support, including ventilators, to India to help the country fight the deadly COVID-19 wave and said the two countries could explore possible ways of further co-operation to mitigate the challenges posed from the pandemic. The Foreign Office in a statement late Saturday evening said Pakistan was ready to send special items soon after the modalities were worked out, the PTI news agency reported. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current COVID-19 wave, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, X-ray digital cars, PPE and related items, according to the statement. He said interested authorities of Pakistan and India could work out modalities for fast delivery of aid items. They (authorities) can also explore possible ways of further co-operation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic, she said. The offer was made after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India by battling the deadly wave of the pandemic, saying we must fight together this global challenge facing humanity. In a tweet, Khan said, Our prayers for a speedy recovery are addressed to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and in the world. I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge that we face humanity together, he said on Twitter. Several Pakistanis, including political leaders, sports celebrities, took to Twitter to offer good prayers and congratulations to the people of India. Hashtags like #pakistanstandwithindia in support of India were in vogue and twitteratis poured into their ideas for Pakistan and India to unite in difficult times. Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said it was time to support each other.







