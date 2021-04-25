Top International AP News at 3:46 am EDT

New York Times

Vaccines made at the troubled Baltimore plant were shipped to Canada and Mexico

WASHINGTON The Biden administration said Friday it did not know a Baltimore plant had discarded millions of contaminated doses of the AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine when President Joe Biden last month launched the company to ship vaccines produced there in Mexico and Canada. . Canadian and Mexican officials said Friday they had assurances from AstraZeneca that the millions of doses they received were safe. Some of the doses have been distributed to the public in both countries, officials said. Biden administration officials said they had not guaranteed the quality of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses made at the Baltimore plant, leaving the decision whether to use them to the company and the Canadians and Mexicans themselves. The administration, however, informed both countries of another episode of potential contamination, including a similar vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which recently occurred at the same Baltimore plant . Factory production of vaccines, operated by Emergent BioSolutions, has stopped. Up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had to be discarded for fear of contamination. This week, inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration said Emergent had failed to fully investigate the episode and they also found errors in plant disinfection practices, size and pattern, treatment of raw materials and training of workers. The FDA has informed regulators in other countries of its findings, according to an FDA spokesman who also said the agency was providing additional information as required and would continue to work closely with its international partners. The spokesman said that unauthorized products for use in this country, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine, could be exported if certain conditions are met, but did not specify what they were. Other administration officials, noting that AstraZeneca had not applied for emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States, said it was up to the company and regulators in Canada and Mexico to determine if exports and production structure were safe. . As news of the emergency plant problems spread to Canada and Mexico, leaders of both countries tried to reassure their citizens about the vaccines produced by the company. Shortly before heading to a pharmacy on Friday to get an AstraZeneca vaccine, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was confident the supplies shipped from the United States were safe. “We have confirmed that the doses taken by the United States a few weeks ago are not, have not been subjected to the challenges that are currently emerging at the Baltimore plant,” Trudeau told a news conference. There is absolutely no danger of this for Canadians. In Mexico, a senior government official said AstraZeneca had provided documentation showing that the doses had passed quality tests and were not affected by issues at the Emergent plant. We are confident that the product that was applied to the Mexican people was a safe and quality product, said the coronavirus tsar of Mexico, Hugo Lpez-Gatell, at a conference on Friday evening. Biden administrations admit they were unaware of the many AstraZenecas vaccines that the New York Times reported occurred between October and January, highlighting concerns about the oversight of a major contractor governments in the federal response to the pandemic. U.S. officials bet on Emergent to produce both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines even when a series of audits identified serious quality deficiencies at the plant. The FDA has not yet cleaned up the Emergent plant to release vaccine doses in the United States and has not indicated when, or if, it will do so. While the AstraZenecas vaccine is not authorized for use in the United States, tens of millions of doses of it have stood idly by in manufacturing plants. The White House said last month that the federal government, which committed last year to buy 300 million doses from AstraZeneca, intended to borrow 2.5 million doses in Mexico and 1.5 million doses in Canada. U.S. officials say both countries were eager for the doses and have since expressed interest in getting more, especially due to a recent drop in supplies from India, another major supplier of vaccines. Canadian officials, however, said on Friday that the regulators of the nations themselves were reviewing the latest FDA report on its inspection of the Baltimore facility, which will inform whether additional measures are required to ensure security of supply in the future. Emergent is a longtime government contractor that has turned down a lucrative market in federal biodefense spending. The Times reported last month that sales of its anthrax vaccines in the National Strategic Stockpile accounted for nearly half of the $ half billion annual budget reserves over most of the last decade, leaving the federal government with less money to buy supplies needed in a pandemic. The government awarded the company a $ 163 million contract in 2012 to prepare the Baltimore facility to mass-produce vaccines in response to a pandemic. In June, the Trump administration awarded the company a $ 628 million contract, primarily to reserve space at the Baltimore plant. But the Times earlier this month documented a series of problems at the plant, many of which were known to federal officials. Shortly after the contract was awarded to Emergent in June, a senior federal pandemic official warned that the plant in Baltimore was short of trained staff and had a record of quality control problems. A copy of the officials’ assessment cited key risks in supporting Emergent to tackle vaccine production. The Times also reported that Emergent had discarded the AstraZenecas vaccine in five parts, each equivalent to 2 million to 3 million doses due to contamination or suspected contamination, according to internal records, a government official and a former company supervisor. A senior federal health official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the issue, said Friday that the White House and senior leaders in the Department of Health and Human Services learned of the tears shed by AstraZeneca only after the report. Times. Last month, the Times reported that workers at the Baltimore Emergent plant had combined the components of the two vaccines, destroying up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Federal officials ordered major changes to the plant following those revelations. The Biden administration ordered Emergent to stop production of the AstraZeneca vaccine and put Johnson & Johnson in charge of running the facility. In a statement late Thursday, AstraZeneca said doses delivered to Mexico and Canada met the strict requirements we are required to follow, and that safety tests and quality control measures were performed at each step of the production process and before to leave the herds. In the statement, which was previously reported by CBS News, AstraZeneca said, Quality information from the manufacturing plants involved was properly sent to the relevant regulatory agencies in each country to support the authorization and approval of shipments from this supply chain.