A future without malaria is possible, says UN chief on International Day





We commend all countries that have achieved the ambitious zero malaria target, he said Secretary General Antnio Guterres. Together, they are showing the world that a malaria-free future is possible. Tomorrow is #DitaMalariaBota. The world has made great progress in reducing malaria and death rates, but the pace has stalled to very high #malaria load african countries. Professor Francis Omaswa shares knowledge about getting back on track. https://t.co/FxhXUp0jwk – WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) April 24, 2021 The key to success Countries with zero malaria have reached people at risk with the necessary services, from prevention to detection and treatment, regardless of citizenship or financial status, the senior UN official said. Sustainable funding, oversight systems and community engagement have been the key to success, he added. Yet as these achievements deserve to be celebrated, it is important to remember the millions worldwide who continue to suffer and die from this deadly disease. Each year, malaria takes the lives of more than 400,000 people, mostly young children in Africa. And, every year, there are more than 200 million new cases of this fatal parasitic disease. With strong political commitment, adequate investment and the right mix of strategies, malaria can be defeated, the UN Secretary-General said. Malaria stamping Between 2000 and 2019, the number of countries with less than 100 Indian malaria cases increased from six to 27, according to the World Health Organization (who), calling it a strong indication that the elimination of malaria is within reach. The UN Health Agency praised those countries that have already done so sayingThey provide inspiration to all nations working to eradicate this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their populations. Division of land In 2019, Africa covered 94 percent of all malaria and death cases worldwide, with more than half of all cases occurring in the five Nigerian countries, 27 percent; Democratic Republic of the Congo, 12 percent; Uganda and Niger, five percent each; and Mozambique, four percent, according to the WHO. During the same period, about three percent of malaria cases were reported in Southeast Asia and two percent in the Eastern Mediterranean region. America and the Western Pacific region each accounted for less than one percent of all cases. Zero malaria certification Malaria elimination certificationis the official WHO recognition of a country without malaria status which it gives when a state has proved, without a reasonable doubt, that the indigenous malaria transmission chain has been disrupted nationwide for at least three years. last row. After 50 years of solid commitment from the Government and the people of El Salvador to end the disease, in February it became the first country in Central America to receive the distinction. China, meanwhile, which registered zero indigenous cases in 2016 and has remained malaria-free to date, applied last year for WHO malaria-free certification.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos