The Philippine Coast Guard holds drills in the controversial South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines The Philippine Coast Guard is conducting exercises in the Western Philippine Sea which an official said Sunday were part of efforts to secure “our maritime jurisdiction” over the disputed waters.

Exercises near the Philippines-occupied Thitu Island and the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal come amid rising tensions over the resource-rich sea.

The latest diplomatic row between the two countries was sparked by the revelation last month of hundreds of Chinese ships in the Spratly Islands.

Since then, most of the ships have been scattered across the disputed archipelago.

China – which claims almost the entirety of the sea – has rejected repeated requests from the Philippines to recall the ships, which Manila says are naval militia vessels and Beijing says they are fishing vessels.

In response, the Philippines has deployed more patrol vessels, including coastguards and navy vessels, to intensify surveillance and prevent illegal fishing.

Coast Guard drills began last week.

“We are supporting the nationwide approach to securing our maritime jurisdiction,” said Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo.

Exercises include sailing training, small boat operations, maintenance and logistics operations.

They are being held near Thitu Island and the Scarborough Shoal, as well as the Batana Islands in the north and southern and eastern parts of the country.

Scarborough – one of the richest fishing spots in the region – has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing.

China seized it from the Philippines in 2012 after a tense blockade.

The exercises began as the Philippine Armed Forces held joint exercises with U.S. soldiers that ended Friday.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that declared its historic claim over much of the South China Sea unfounded.

But the once-cold relations between Manila and Beijing have warmed under President Rodrigo Duterte, who set aside the decision in exchange for trade and investment promises.

However, foreign and Philippine defense secretaries are embroiled in a war of words with Beijing.

The State Department has raised daily protests over Chinese ships and, in a rare move, recently called on the Beijing envoy to express “his greatest dissatisfaction” over the issue.

