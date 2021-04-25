International
The Philippine Coast Guard holds drills in the controversial South China Sea
MANILA, Philippines The Philippine Coast Guard is conducting exercises in the Western Philippine Sea which an official said Sunday were part of efforts to secure “our maritime jurisdiction” over the disputed waters.
Exercises near the Philippines-occupied Thitu Island and the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal come amid rising tensions over the resource-rich sea.
The latest diplomatic row between the two countries was sparked by the revelation last month of hundreds of Chinese ships in the Spratly Islands.
Since then, most of the ships have been scattered across the disputed archipelago.
China – which claims almost the entirety of the sea – has rejected repeated requests from the Philippines to recall the ships, which Manila says are naval militia vessels and Beijing says they are fishing vessels.
In response, the Philippines has deployed more patrol vessels, including coastguards and navy vessels, to intensify surveillance and prevent illegal fishing.
Coast Guard drills began last week.
“We are supporting the nationwide approach to securing our maritime jurisdiction,” said Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo.
Exercises include sailing training, small boat operations, maintenance and logistics operations.
They are being held near Thitu Island and the Scarborough Shoal, as well as the Batana Islands in the north and southern and eastern parts of the country.
Scarborough – one of the richest fishing spots in the region – has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing.
China seized it from the Philippines in 2012 after a tense blockade.
The exercises began as the Philippine Armed Forces held joint exercises with U.S. soldiers that ended Friday.
Beijing has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that declared its historic claim over much of the South China Sea unfounded.
But the once-cold relations between Manila and Beijing have warmed under President Rodrigo Duterte, who set aside the decision in exchange for trade and investment promises.
However, foreign and Philippine defense secretaries are embroiled in a war of words with Beijing.
The State Department has raised daily protests over Chinese ships and, in a rare move, recently called on the Beijing envoy to express “his greatest dissatisfaction” over the issue.
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]