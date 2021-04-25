Snooker World Championship: Mark Williams beats John Higgins in second round of Crucible





Williams was a Crucible fellow champion in 2018 Location: Crucible Theater, Sheffield Date: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Mark Williams ended a dominating second-round victory 13-7 against other world champion John Higgins in a re-vote of the 2018 World Cup final. The 45-year-old Welshman increased his overnight lead to 10-3 with a five-frame blast in the morning session. A grueling three-frame loot containing two tonnes kept Higgins, 45, in touch for the evening. But three-time champion Williams, 46, closed out an impressive victory with breaks of 76, 85 and 77. Williams, who faces Mark Allen or Mark Selby in the last eight, said: “I played really well all the way. I made pots well, some of the tall vases were a bit kamikaze, but most of them went inside and so i have been playing “I put him under pressure from afar. He missed some and then he let his arm go this morning and put everything so I knew he could come back. “But I also knew I was playing well. I’re just enjoying my snooker and playing the kind of game I did 20 years ago and I love every minute of it.” Williams wins the battle of former champions Williams has beaten the Higgins in three of their previous four meetings at the Crucible and seemed confident of making them four out of five in quick time after a rush start to their morning session. He scored a century to open and interruptions of 63 and 80 helped him move within three frames of victory while his agile touch and quick attacking approach saw him prevail. Higgins of Scotland, a four-time champion and four-time runner-up, responded in typical style, but he lost an intricate black in 113 when he was on track for a 147. Century helped the 45-year-old’s confidence return and he stayed in touch by taking the other two with scores of 107 and 82 to follow 10-6. But Williams, in his 23rd Crucible campaign, continued to look more composed on the resume and he progressed by scoring three tons and seven further breaks of more than 50. Higgins said: “I did not play enough. Mark is the best shooting maker in the game. He is so smart. You can’t really open the balls because he can insert them like everyone else. “His overall game is so good. I have never played well enough at any point throughout the tournament.” The next match played in the evening saw the 2005 champion Shaun Murphy in impressive form as he built a 6-2 lead of the first session against the reigning Masters champion Yan Bingtao. Subscribe to My sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos