Here’s what to do if you have symptoms but the RT-PCR test is negative

Test results may still be negative despite one having COVID, experts warn. According to them, those who show symptoms should be treated without waiting for a confirmatory test to prevent deterioration, according to the PTI.

There are many cases where patients showed symptoms of COVID but were tested negative in some cases. After repeated tests, they were found to be positive, doctors said.

The general perception of experts now is that a high degree of suspicion arising from clinical symptomatology and CT scan reports should be the guiding factor for treatment rather than relying solely on the RT-PCR test which has a sensitivity of only 70 for cents, said Dr Neeraj Gupta, Professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical and Sleep Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Even the rapid antigen test has a sensitivity of only 40 percent.

“So many patients will lose if we rely on these tests alone,” Dr Gupta said.

Antibody tests have a sensitivity of 90 percent, but they are useful only to confirm past exposure to SARS-CoV2 and have no value in the early stages of the disease.

“All treatment strategies should be aimed at preventing the progression of the disease from mild to moderate or moderate to severe and for this we can not wait in the test reports. We have to go according to the clinical symptoms,” he explained.



Dr Vijay Gurjar, an assistant professor in the Department of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS here, said there have been several cases where patients tested negative even after three or four RT-PCR tests despite clinical presentations and CT scans showing atypical pneumonia which is highly suggestive of Covid-19.

Later, it was discovered that they had antibodies against the coronavirus meaning they had an infection, but their results did not come out positive on RT-PCR tests, he said.

“Thus, if patients have symptoms, especially if he or she is an elderly person or has co-disease, they should be treated on the Covid-19 lines and managed accordingly without waiting for test confirmation.” said Dr Gurjar.

According to Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant on Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Disorder at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, one of the main reasons behind inaccurate test results is the inadequate throat and nose collection procedure.

“If the sample is not collected properly, then it can lead to inaccurate results. Also viral load plays an important role, as when it is low, test results can come out negative even if the patient has infection,” Dr. Tha Modi.

“In cases where the symptoms are highly suggestive of Covid-19 and the RT-PCR test continues to be negative even after repeated tests, a CT scan of the lungs may be helpful in achieving an accurate diagnosis,” he elaborated.

The AIIMS Association of Permanent Physicians recently wrote to the ICMR requesting the formation of an expert committee to provide professional investigation into sudden, unexplained deaths during the pandemic.

A comprehensive diagnosis of Covid-19 verified by a committee of experts that includes clinical history, examination, imaging, biochemistry, molecular testing, and forensic investigations should be considered cause of death in the absence of an alternative diagnosis in order to assist families grieving front line healthcare workers to receive compensation, she said.

“This is to bring to your attention the kind that many health care workers have lost their lives in the line of duty in the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the literature, the sensitivity of any of the tests performed for the Covid-19 diagnosis is not 100 per cent



“This has led to suspected misdiagnosis of some health workers who underwent Covid-19-like illness,” the letter said.

AIIMS RDA cited the death of Dr Abhishek Bhayana, a junior resident, from the Department of Dental Surgery at Maulana Azad Dental Sciences Institute, New Delhi, who presented with symptoms of sore throat and shortness of breath.

The death summary clearly mentions manifestations consistent with Covid-19 but his test results had come out negative, the RDA said.

Dr Gurjar said key policies regarding compensation for crowned fighters should not be set solely on the basis of microbiological reports.



“Clinical presentation and other findings should not be ignored. We need to have a comprehensive approach to Covid-19. Response and timely intervention will definitely help improve patient outcomes with suspected Covid-19 clinical presentations,” he said. ai.

According to the Director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria, there is always a chance that it is a false negative.

“If the test is not right or a swab is done properly, it will be a false negative. If the symptoms are there and you have been in contact with a person who is COVID positive, then you should assume that you are also COVID positive and take the necessary steps as any patient wants, “he told NDTV.

Dr Anurag Agarwal, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics said that while a positive person may test negative on the RT-PCR test, the reason is not the mutant double strain.

“The double mutant was listed with positive PCR. So it is not possible for the mutant to escape the RT-PCR test. Then we could not have sequenced it,” he told the Union Health Ministry, according to the Hindustan Times.

“What people need to remember is that PCR has a sensitivity of 70 percent.” The load of the virus in one’s mouth and nose remains highest the day before symptoms begin to appear. Then the load of the virus is gradually reduced. “If people are tested late after 7 to 8 days, it is possible to get a negative test report because the virus may have traveled inside the body,” he added.

Ultimately it is this, if you do test negative but still have symptoms, then take normal precautions as you would if you tested positive. Consult a doctor, do a retest and also isolate yourself.