Marginally better Andhra in Covid second wave control

Andhra Pradesh, which was in better shape a few days ago compared to some states regarding the Coronavirus pandemic is in the second wave turn now.

Starting Saturday, as led by YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state will follow the curfew from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With infections increasing by 10,000 cases every day, the southern state recorded 11,698 new cases on Saturday, raising the number of Covid cases above 81.00 while the appearance of the common man is a bit disturbing.

Sending alarm bells, some pilgrims who returned from Kumbh Mela have returned positively to villages such as Seesali, Yelurupadu and others and their exact numbers are not yet known.

“The situation is worse now. “Business is completely weak as fear gripped the minds of the public and the curfew will start on Saturday,” Miriyala Avinash told IANS, general manager of M6 Kitchen and Lounge in Rajamahendravaram.

Avinash stressed that restaurants are in worse condition compared to other industries as they depend on the people who visit them. He particularly noted the curfew hours and said the influx of guests to restaurants is usually smaller during the day compared to evenings and nights, a time which now runs counter to the curfew.

The hospitality professional said his restaurant was doing business more than 1 Rs loop overnight, compared to less than a tenth of it all day lately.

He noted that Covid is wreaking havoc on many restaurants whose owners invested precious capital in thinking the pandemic was over.

“The government gives relief and relaxation to all industries, but nothing to the hotel industry or its employees,” Avinash complained.

Since two days, he said most of the demand disappeared due to the severity of the second wave of Coronavirus.

Not only the demand in restaurants, but also the traffic and the movement of vehicles on the road has drastically decreased in recent days, indicating a decline in economic activity.

The movement of vehicles on the road was showing signs of slow recovery as infections started to fall at the end of the second wave in 2020, all of which have been massively disrupted now.

In many places in the AP, police have already begun instructing some businesses to close stores around 6pm, even before the announcement of the nighttime ban, bringing back memories not long ago of the 2020 blockade.

Meanwhile, the southern state is proving the policy of examination between major issues. Although the state government canceled the exams for all students from grade I to IX and promoted them to the next grade, it decided to stick to the exams for the Xth, intermediate, grade, and engineering courses.

Recently, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the state government is trying to save the academic years of standard X and intermediate students by conducting exams, regularly following coronavirus protocols.

However, some opposition leaders demanded otherwise, especially Telugu National Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, who gave the government a 48-hour ‘deadline’.

“It seemed that CM Jagan Reddy had taken an even stubborn stance, completely disregarding the safety of the students. “That is why this prime minister was being called ‘murkhapu Reddy’ (stubborn CM) who was concerned only with his comfort and safety, but not with the general well-being of the people,” Lokesh criticized.

The second TDP commander also claimed that there is a shortage of beds, oxygen and rising death.

Despite these allegations and fears, Chief Secretary (Medicine, Health and Family Welfare) Anil Kumar Singhal recently said the Covid situation in the state is under control.

At the moment, the state has escaped the horrific scenes that have been seen in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others, perhaps the lack of a big city of this kind and all the rubbish coming from such geography may be running helped.

How resilient the second wave of the Covid storm AP will withstand can be carefully considered in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the prime minister emerged as one of the first to announce free vaccination for everyone in the state, which will result in a benefit.