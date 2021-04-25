Documents a hindrance to the spread of COVID-19 vaccines, say some family doctors





With primary care clinics now receiving thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, some Ottawa doctors say all the extra work going on with the provincial system has brought a great deal of strain to their practices. “It was an extraordinary effort,” said Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, a family doctor in Manotick. “It simply came to our notice then [the patients] all registered “. Abdullasaid he first offered doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to his patients, but after some hesitation he opened meetings for the general public. In less than two days, he had 300 seats filled, Abdullah said. But the challenge, he said, is registering the health cards of those 300 people and other personal information, then transferring them to the government system. It’s time-sensitive work, he added, and unlike pharmacy chains, individual family practices do not have the ability to create online portals to make it go more normally. “All the extra hurdles and regulations create unnecessary burden and really keep family doctors from participating in something they just don’t have the manpower or big pockets. [to handle]” Dr. Alykhan Abdulla says his team took 100 to 120 hours to do the paperwork for the nearly 300 people who registered to be vaccinated. (Photo by Tia) 12 primary care sites have received doses According to the City of Ottawa, more than 11,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to 12 primary care locations including Dr. Glebe’s practice. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who vaccinated dozens of people Saturday at the so-called “Jabapalooza” event. While she is pleased that 220 other people hope to avoid ending up in an intensive care unit, the work will tax her team, which includes both husband and 12-year-old daughter. “We put this together, but very long days have passed,” she said. “And this is mainly because of the bureaucracy. This is not because of the actual needle delivery; it is all the documents involved.” With the time constraints involved in using vaccines, it would be helpful if doctors could be provided with additional administrative support, Kaplan-Myrthsaid. She would like to keep another “Jabapalooza” but said it is not consistent for her team to stay awake until 11pm. Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth describes family physicians as an ‘untapped resource’ when it comes to using vaccines, but also says more administrative support would be helpful. (Ismael Sy / Radio Canada) Not all family doctors will necessarily be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines, said Anthony Di Monte, the city’s general manager for emergency and protection services. “Provincial requirements for COVID-19 immunization in primary care clinics are more complex than requirements for influenza vaccines,” Di Monte wrote in an email. “And as such, it is possible that not all primary care providers will be able to provide vaccines to their patients.”

