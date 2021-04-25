Iraqi Interior Ministry: 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire





Among the dead were at least 28 patients in a ventilator struggling with severe symptoms of the virus, wrote on Twitter Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman for the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission. The Commission is a semi-official body. The story goes down the ad Firefighters rushed to fight the blaze that broke out on the second floor of the hospital. Civil defense teams extinguish the flames until the early hours of the morning. Ambulances transported dozens of injured. The Ministry of Health said at least 200 people were rescued from the scene. Doctors at the scene were shocked by the chaos that was unfolding around them. They said the numerous burnt bodies were carried out by assistant doctors from the hospital floor. The fire came as Iraq is battling a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily cases of the virus now average about 8,000, the highest since Iraq began recording infection rates early last year. At least 15,200 people have died from coronavirus in Iraq out of a total of at least 100,000 confirmed cases. The story goes down the ad In response to the fire, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi fired the director general of the Baghdad Health Department in the al-Rusafa area, where the hospital is located. He also fired the director of Ibh al-Khatib Hospital and his director of engineering and maintenance, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and his office. After the fire broke out for the first time, al-Khadhimi held an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraqi security forces, according to a statement on his Twitter account. At the meeting he said the incident was negligence. Negligence in such matters is not a mistake, but a crime for which all negligent parties should be held accountable, he said. He gave Iraqi authorities 24 hours to present the results of an investigation. UN envoy to Iraq Jeannine Hennis-Plasschaert expressed shock and pain over the incident in a statement and called for stronger safeguards in hospitals.

