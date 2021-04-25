Nicola Sturgeon ashamed of Anas Sarwar for Covid ‘failures’ – ‘Scotland deserves better!’ | Politics | tidings





Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar slammed Nicola Sturgeon in a heated interview with Andrew Marr this morning. The recently elected Labor leader north of the border called Sturgeon “failure after failure” and insisted that Scotland deserved better leadership and opposition. He targeted the SNP for “pointing fingers” at the Tories every time there is a failure. “He also accused the SNP of not taking responsibility for the failures in Scotland as Sturgeon completes her seventh year as First Minister.

Asked by Andrew Marr if the SNP wins the majority in the upcoming Holyrood election if this would be a mandate for a second independence referendum, the Scottish Labor leader replied: “I’m a participant, not a spectator, I’m a participant in these election campaign, I will not comment on the result. ” He went on to present his argument, saying: “I have eleven days to try and convince people all over Scotland that we can choose something different. “We can choose not to have the next five years over a war Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson – it’s not about the constitution, it could be about you, your family and our national recovery.” The Scotsman went on to point out how “both the SNP and the Tories play with each other parting ways.” ONLY IN: Brexit LIVE: ‘World of Opportunity!’ Brexit superstar Truss hails a treasure trove of deals

Mr Sarwar went on to say: “We have had 14 years of an SNP government, Nicola Sturgeon has been the first minister for seven years and there have been setbacks after failure. “But every time there is a failure, what they do is say ‘it would not have happened if we had independence.'” “Or worse yet, they run the Tories and say ‘at least we’re not as bad as that tear’.” Sarwar fell at home concluding: “I honestly think Scotland deserved better than that, it needs a better government and we need a better opposition!” READ MORE: ‘What a shame!’ SNP supporters rally Scottish voters for courage to question party

Earlier on Sunday Andrew Marr slammed the SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister if it is “embarrassing” that she has not released an economic forecast on how independence will affect Scotland and its future outside the UK. The BBC host asked: “Don’t you think it is a shame that a government seeking to take Scotland out of the UK has not even tried to look at the impact on the economy?” Ms Sturgeon replied: “If I were to ask people a week on Thursday to vote on the question of whether Scotland should be independent or not, then yes, I would agree with that. “But I’m not asking people to do it on Thursday, and if I were to do all that modeling now, we would have to do it again when we ask people to do that choice … I believe it is right to ask people make that choice based on quality, up-to-date information. “ Do not lose: Nicola Sturgeon admits “I would like to change the name of the SNP” [COMMENT]

Nicola Sturgeon challenged to take the case for border ‘fantasy’ claims [INSIGHT]

Sturgeon and Salmond ‘want Scotland to fail’ to further plot Indyref [REVEAL]

The BBC’s Andrew Marr also exposed the cost of reunification with the European Union after an independent Scotland told Sturgeon despite its claims that EU membership would require a border between Scotland and England. “You may wish Brexit had not happened but it did. “Where we are now, entering the EU and being part of the single market requires a physical border with England, for Scotland.” She concluded: “The only way out of this is to persuade the EU to give up single market regulations as they apply in Scotland – good luck with that!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos