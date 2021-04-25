Greta Thunberg weight gain photos are fake

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

Social media posts spread around the world in April 2021 to show two images of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunbergafter gaining weight. The images, however, have been doctoral: one has been manipulated by a 2019 news photo, while the other has been altered by an avideo screenshot that was filmed in 2018.

The images were divided into one tweet on April 17, 2021.

As you dare, read the inscription.

This is a reference to Thunbergs ADDRESS at the United Nations in September 2019 when she launched an attack on world leaders for claiming she was not acting against climate change.

Screenshot taken on April 22, 2021, from the rogue post on Twitter

The same images have circulated on social media around the world, including posts distributed on Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Spanish AND German.

The images sparked thousands of reactions from social media users, some of whom believed they were genuine.

How can she be fat if her family are all vegetarian? commented a Weibo user.

Screenshot taken on 23 April 2021 showing user comments

If you really protect the environment, you should lose weight for the Earth! wrote another on Twitter.

Thunberg has become a regular target for online information. AFP previously refuted false allegations about it, including: that Chinese people come to ban the use of sticks to save trees; and that she was photographed eating lunch on a train while it seemed to be inattentive to the hungry kids looking out the window.

Images of Thunbergs’ apparent weight gain have been manipulated.

The first image is doctored from a 2019 news photo taken by Getty Images.

Opposite image searches on Yandex based on the first image found itoriginal photo published on the official Getty Images website.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg meets members of the extinction rebellion / LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21, reads the caption of the photo.

The altered photo circulating on social media is actually a mirrored version of the Getty Images photo.

In the original photo, Thunbergs’s face has a significantly less puffy appearance than in the photo circulating online.

Compare the screen image of the image from the Twitter post (L) and the photo Getty Images (R)

The second image of Thunberg wearing her hair in braids has been changed from a video taken in Brussels in 2018.

Opposite image searches on Yandex and Google were also found it video published on Wikimedia Commons, credited to a user named Jan Ainali.

The corresponding image can be seen from the five-second brand videos:

Screenshot taken on April 22, 2021, from the video on Wikimedia Commons

The relevant photo can be seen in about five seconds of the video, where Thunbergs’ face looks thinner:

Compare the screen of the second deceptive image (L) and the video uploaded to Wikimedia Commons (R)

The description of the video states that it shows Thunberg on horrible streets in Brussels on October 6, 2018 during the Climate Rise demonstration.

A further search for keywords found the same video posted on Jan Ainalis’s personal blog here.

Ainali introduced the video in the blog post as one of his 2018 uploads to Wikimedia Commons.

He also mentions that the video, recorded by himself, was seen much later after Thunberg appeared on the Norwegian-Swedish television talk show Skavlan.

The images have also been leaked by the Hong Kong fact-finding organization Annie Lab here.