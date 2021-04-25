Kuwait suspends all trade flights with India for high COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: As rich countries rush to immunize their populations against coronavirus (COVID-19), poor nations are being left behind with limited, sporadic and often delayed access to vaccines. Experts warn such inequality risks prolonging the pandemic.

In February, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called this unequal distribution of vaccines extremely unfair, identifying vaccine equality as the greatest moral test before the global community.

Few regions of the world are experiencing sharper inequality in this regard than the Middle East. As Israel and the GCC countries compete ahead, others like Lebanon and Palestine have just received their first doses.

While Yemen received its first group in late March through the COVAX facility, the global mechanism for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, war-torn Syria recently received a shipment of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX in addition to supplies from China and the United Arab Emirates.

However, as of mid-April, Lebanon had administered only 268,578 doses. Assuming every person needs two shots, that means only two percent of the population has been vaccinated. Likewise, Yemen 360,000 doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca have barely taken a toll on its population of 30 million.

By contrast, Israel says nearly 80 percent of its 9 million inhabitants have received their first stroke, while the UAE says more than half of its population has been vaccinated.

On April 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) said vaccination campaigns had now begun in 194 countries but had not yet begun in 26 others. Of these, seven have received the vaccine and five should receive them in the following days.

COVAX a global initiative led by UNICEF, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovations has been crucial in delivering vaccines to the developing world.

In March, the first shipment of EU-funded vaccines from the COVAX facility arrived in Jordan, with a second shipment expected to arrive in the country in April.

Palestine also received the first 61,400 doses from COVAX in Mars, which it administered to health workers and individuals at risk in the West Bank. An additional 21,300 doses were sent to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

UNICEF, on behalf of the COVAX facility, has so far distributed more than 3 million doses of COVID vaccines to 10 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, said on April 1 Ted Chaiban, UNICEFs MENA regional director.

The COVAX facility has been able to deliver vaccines to 10 countries including Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, the State of Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen.

However, major discrepancies continue to undermine the COVAX global effort. We know the vaccines delivered so far are far, far enough away, Chaiban said, citing battles with high global demand and production.

These delays affect the size and volume of shipments to many countries, including this region. And it means that many front line workers have not been achieved through vaccination efforts.

Robert Mardini, director general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, expressed it bluntly when he said: The worst may have come to come.

Speaking at the recent World Summit on Immunization and Logistics hosted by the Abu Dhabi-based Hope Consortium, a group set up to deliver billions of COVID-19 doses by the end of 2021, Mardin said taking shots at them in need, especially those in conflict zones, is essential to ending the pandemic.

VACCINE: MIDDLE EAST * 2% – Estimated Lebanese population vaccinated by mid-April. * $ 500 million – Total amount promised by KAS last year for vaccine campaigns.

If the Middle East is to have a picture of vaccine equity by the end of 2021, experts say richer countries should help less luck. Localization of vaccine production may also become necessary to ensure adequate supplies throughout the region.

Saudi Arabia, which held the presidency of the G20 in 2020, last year pledged $ 150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, $ 150 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, and $ 200 million to other regional and global programs.

In early April, the UAE state news agency WAM reported that the local Red Crescent had distributed COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable people in Syria. He did not specify how many vaccines or which brand.

The UAE has consistently been a generous donor of foreign aid and they know that protecting their people from COVID-19 will not work without looking for ways to help protect people in other countries at the same time , Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told Arab News. Ending the pandemic means giving it everywhere.

In particular, the Abu Dhabi-based G42 artificial intelligence company has teamed up with China Sinopharm CNBG to release a brand new version of the Sinopharm vaccine called Hayat-Vax potentially the first from an Arab country. If the UAE vaccine proves effective, it can provide developing countries with a valuable supply line, especially if vaccinations are required each year.

Vaccines bear the Arabic name Hayat which means life can make it more attractive to a Middle Eastern public that is skeptical of inoculation offers in Chinas. (On April 21, Abu Dhabi approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sinopharm had been the only one available in the UAE capital to the general public since December 2020.)

If the UAE can produce its own vaccines, so could other regional players at the right time. Morocco, for example, has seen the boom of its pharmaceutical industry in recent years, making it a potential leader in the African and Mediterranean market.

Even if production can be boosted, rapid distribution to the extremities of the world, however, will remain a hindrance. The challenge is huge, it’s a global challenge, Robert Sutton, head of the Abu Dhabi Ports Logistics Group, told Arab News.

In the region, the only way we will be able to address that challenge is by working together and working in partnership and utilizing different experts and supply chain infrastructure to cross the finish line together.

Referring to Abu Dhabi’s first integrated trade, logistics, industrial and free zone, Sutton said: We have handled over 20 million vaccines through the KIZAD center in 26 countries. The KIZAD Center does not exist only for the United Arab Emirates, it is well known for its role in supporting the region and in supporting not only the Middle East, but also the wider regions of Africa, the CIS and Asia.

There are 3.6 billion people within one to six hours on a plane from Abu Dhabi, and we have a responsibility and ability to be able to support that vaccination machine and their programs. I think we have played a key role in ensuring that vaccines are distributed from the UAE to other countries in need.

If there is one thing that the pandemic has grown in the collective consciousness of the worlds, it is the need for a solution that is comprehensive and global in scope. The general consensus among public health experts is that a first I approach will simply not work.

We call for vaccine nationalism to end, because in the end we either win together or lose together, UNICEF Chaiban said.

No one is safe until everyone is safe.

