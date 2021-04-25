Thailand stepped up efforts to curb COVID-19, deaths hit daily record 11





BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai authorities are stepping up travel restrictions and other measures to fight a rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections as the country recorded 11 deaths Sunday, a daily record. Although Thailand succeeded in curbing the spread of the virus last year, a new outbreak triggered by the highly transmitted variant B.1.1.7 has resulted in over 24,000 cases and 46 deaths in just 25 days. The Southeast Asian nation will slow the issuance of travel documents for foreign nationals from India due to the outbreak of a variant of the coronavirus called B.1.617, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 government force. “For foreigners from India entering Thailand, we will now slow this down,” he said but added that 131 Thai nationals in India already registered to travel in May will still be allowed in the country. The quarantine for all arrivals has also been extended to 14 days from 10 days until the situation improves, said a health ministry official. Thailand reported 2,438 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths on Sunday – the second consecutive day of record deaths. Other measures announced this weekend include the closure of places in Bangkok such as parks, gyms, cinemas and day care centers from April 26 to May 9. Bangkok also imposed a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($ 635) on people who fail to wear face masks in public. Shopping malls remain open but the Thai Retailers Association has limited opening hours in Bangkok and 17 other provinces. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also said on his Facebook page Saturday that provincial governors could close public places and impose a curfew if necessary to stop the spread of the virus. The increase in cases has raised concerns about the number of hospital beds, especially as the government’s policy is to accept anyone who tests positive for the new coronavirus, even those without symptoms. Health officials have said there are still over 20,000 beds available across the country. The story goes on Thailand has had 55,460 infections and 140 deaths so far. ($ 1 = 31.4000 baht) (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Michael Perry and Edwina Gibbs)

