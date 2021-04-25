IDF Kohavi: We are preparing for an escalation in Gaza





As calm tensions were felt in the south, the IDF is preparing for a possible escalation of the situation in the Gaza Strip, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-General. Aviv Kohavi said on Sunday. Speaking to heads of local councils in the Gaza Strip, Kohavi said he wanted to express his appreciation for “their leadership and resilience”. “In recent days, we are facing violent events in several countries on the Palestinian front and we are working to restore stability and peace in the southern communities,” Kohavi said. “At the same time, we are fully preparing for an opportunity to escalate or expand the campaign, and we are dealing with the necessary preparations.Kohavi held a situation assessment meeting at Gaza Division headquarters, where he ordered troops to prepare for a wide range of scenarios on the southern front. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of Staff Major-General Eyal Zamir; Southern Command OC Major-General Eliezer Toledani; Front Front Commander OC Major-General Uri Gordin; of the Directorate of Intelligence Major-General Tamir Heiman; Central Command Major-General Tamir Yadai; Chief of the Strategy and Third District Directorate Major-General Tal Kalman; COGAT Ma j.-Gen. Ghassan Alian; a representative of Shin Bet and other commanders. Earlier Sunday, the IDF Spokesman Unit announced that Kohavi had canceled his trip to the US, where he was supposed to meet with senior US defense officials. It was said that “after a security assessment, and to improve preparations for possible developments, the chief of staff decided to cancel his planned trip to the US” Instead, the head of the Intelligence Directorate Heiman and the head of The Kalman Directorate of Strategy and Third District will travel to Washington DC and hold meetings with senior defense officials. Over the weekend, we fired at least 38 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. About 36 of them were shot overnight between Friday and Saturday. After the launch, the IDF attacked Hamas targets in Gaza.







