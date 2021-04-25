Canadian couple witness China’s ‘methodical’ oppression of Uighurs

Rights groups have confirmed the stories of up to one million Uighurs arrested in internment camps, with China denying the allegations.

During the decade they lived in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, Canadians Gary and Andrea Dyck had a place in the front line of Beijing’s “very methodical” oppression of the Uighur people, which the Canadian parliament and others have declared genocide.

“We saw these things start to happen and we knew this was not going well,” Andrea Dyck said. “We started to see more and more restrictions. Every week there was a new rule or a new development.”

Rights groups say up to a million Uighurs, a predominantly Turkish Muslim minority with a different culture from the ethnic Chinese majority, are now being held in internment camps.

China has vehemently denied allegations of human rights abuses, saying training programs, work schemes and better education have helped eradicate extremism in the northwestern region and boost incomes.

Dycks, who are fluent in Uighur and Mandarin, settled in Xinjiang in 2007 and ran a composting business for agricultural waste.

From their home in Manitoba, Andrea told AFP:

We just really enjoyed life, enjoyed being with Uighur people and being accepted and welcomed into relationships and culture, and it was a very special time – until it was.

After the violent riots in 2009 they saw, “traditional Uighur neighborhoods had begun to disintegrate, people were increasingly relocated to apartment buildings, away from their communities,” she said.

The targeting of Uighur culture that Gary called “very methodical” began with restrictions on Islamic traditions and later expanded to include rules on food, clothing, and even language.

The couple said some versions of the Qur’an were banned, and eventually all books in Turkish.

“In a prominent market I saw a sign posted that said you are not allowed to speak Uyghur,” Andrea said. “Everything single became mandated in a way, (people are told) is allowed, but then only in this way,” she explained.

In 2016, as the crackdown intensified, the couple said they began to notice an increased police presence, with checkpoints set up at every major intersection and closed-circuit security cameras installed throughout.

“Suddenly, you had to cross security at the airport level just to get into a grocery store,” Andrea said.

Next came the internment camps.

Gary said:

As the camps were being built, and the people were being taken months later, there was no turning back, there was no war because there was so much security and they were overwhelmed as a people.

A detention center – Beijing has called those vocational training centers designed to reduce the lure of Islamic extremism after the attacks – was even built on the road from their home.

Gary said a wall around him was 15 feet high, topped with barbed wire and monitored by security cameras as well as guard patrols.

“Some of our (then) 15-year-old son’s friends were turning 18 fast, and they were scared because they would be adults and wondering if they would be taken to these other camps, and so they were actually scared by turned 18, “said Gary.

“Where in the (other) world is a 17-year-old who turns 18 afraid,” he complained.

Many young people started posting pictures of themselves smoking or drinking on social media in order to “not look Muslim”. A family friend resumed smoking for his safety, after years of trying to quit for health reasons.

Tensions were high, with authorities constantly warning of possible attacks. “We got so used to this pervasive confidence,” Andrea said, recounting how her five-year-old daughter and her friend created an imaginary world for their dolls and how you enter this world of magic. was through a security system “

The couple left Xinjiang in 2018 amid an exodus of foreigners after visa rules were tightened.

“There were so many restrictions,” Gary said. “We just felt like we were living in a big prison” with 12 million Uighurs.

“We also felt we were becoming a responsibility to the Uighurs around us, to those who knew us, that they could be taken to camps for any reason and knowing that we could be one of them,” Gary said.