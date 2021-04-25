The Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a global electronic platform for dates as a way to introduce international investors to the different types of fruits produced in the country.

The Kingdom is one of the most important dates producing nations in the world, accounting for 17 percent of global production.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of the National Center for Palm and Dates (NCPD), said the platform will launch before the end of the year and will be in four languages: Arabic, English, Indonesian and German.

He explained that the purpose of the platforms was to increase marketing, as well as to provide investors and buyers with product selection and information about dates, including their type and origin. FAST FACT The kingdom has over 31 million palm trees and produces more than 1.5 million tons of fruit each year. We are working with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates to facilitate export procedures and open marketing outlets outside the Kingdom to deliver Saudi dates to all countries of the world.

He said efforts were being made to market Saudi dates overseas and increase date exports by attending events, international exhibitions, bilateral meetings and an export empowerment program aimed at opening new marketing outlets.

Research and marketing studies were introduced in the target countries in order to classify dates as a high quality fruit, he added, contributing to increased demand.

Efforts were also made to work with companies that developed products from powdered dates, jam, liquid sugar, yeast, juice, dough, molasses, medicinal alcohol and vinegar seeking and stimulating private sector engagement. The NCPD was working to increase service efficiency and strengthen supply chains in the sector through programs targeting farmers and date producers. It was encouraging the private sector to invest in collection centers and post-harvest services, he said, and four service centers had recently been approved that would lead to an infrastructure that enhances e-commerce. Al-Nuwairan said the NCPD was working with Saudi government agencies to encourage people to pay Zakat Al-Fitr, a form of alms or tax given at the end of Ramadan, in the form of dates instead of the current main rice alternative. A recent report from the NCPD said that Kingdoms date exports increased from 127,000 tonnes to 215,000 tonnes, while export value increased from SR 535 million ($ 142.6 million) to SR927 million from 2015 to 2020. Saudi dates were exported to more than 107 seats. According to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), persimmon palm production covers an area of ​​more than one million hectares worldwide and total production is 8.5 million tonnes. Africa and Asia are the two main date growing regions in the world, with 435,700 hectares and 648,300 hectares. In December FAO approved the Kingdoms campaign to declare 2027 as the International Year of Dates.

