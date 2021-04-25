COVID-19: Bill Gates hopeful world ‘completely back to normal’ by the end of 2022 – and vaccine sharing on the rise | World News

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has told Sky News that he remains hopeful that the world will “fully return to normal” by the end of 2022, as excess COVID-19 vaccines become available.

Speaking on the Sophy Ridge program on Sunday, the Microsoft founder noted the high rate of spread of coronavirus shocks to richer countries, including the US and UK, helping to release doses to be shared with other countries.

While he did not expect it COVID-19 to be suppressed from next year, he expected the number of cases to be cut to “very small numbers” by the end of 2022.

The 65-year-old also insisted that preparing for the upcoming pandemics was “a top priority” and expressed concern that it would be forgotten as it was on the verge of the Ebola outbreak.

However, because of the devastating global economic and human cost of the pandemic it was believed “that this generation will remember this”.

To reduce the aid budget outside the UK from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%, Mr Gates said the sooner it was restored “the better” because of its “critical importance” in treating diseases such as polio.

He said British voters should be “very proud” of its impact, but warned that it would be reduced if the cut-off was not stopped – in response to the economic effects of the pandemic.

Pressured if he was still confident that the world would “fully return to normal” by the end of 2022, Mr. Gates said: “Yes, I am.

“There are still some questions about how widely Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be taught, if this is accepted it would be very helpful, but some of the rich countries, including the US and UK, will also reach high vaccination levels this summer and this will be released in order to get the vaccines all over the world by the end of 2021 and by 2022 and so, we will not have eradicated this disease but we will be able to bring it down to a very small number by the end of 2022 “.

He told Sky News: “Well, during the balance sheet of the year, the US, UK and others will be able to make sure that vaccines are now going to developing countries.

“Because many of the vaccines worked, although we are looking at some of the side effects right now and making sure we can treat them and that they are very rare, that the good news is that we will be able to supply others … and so the countries where you want to vaccinate everyone over the age of 60, like South Africa, Brazil, which will only become a priority in the next three or four months. “

Mr Gates also noted that the fact that rich countries had given priority to vaccines “was not entirely surprising”.

He said: “Because the fact of vaccinating the elderly in rich countries, which actually had the worst pandemic of most developing countries, was a good thing.

“The fact that we are now vaccinating 30-year-olds in the UK and US and not having all 60-year-olds in Brazil and South Africa (vaccinated) is not fair, but within three or four months the distribution of the vaccine will reach all countries that have a very severe epidemic “.

The entrepreneur also stressed the need to prepare for future health crises.

Mr Gates said: “Because we have not practiced, it is clear that understanding the variants and understanding how quickly you can do regulatory things, when this comes up again, we can be a lot smarter.

“People did not invest enough in this risk … so I hope we keep in mind that we need to invest and be ready for the next pandemic.”

He added: “I am very pleased that the UK is preparing for the pandemic, both ending this pandemic and thinking about what will happen next is a real priority.

“I’m worried we’ll forget about it. The Ebola epidemic was the time when I thought people would be interested and I was talking about what we had to do.”

But he continued: “I think trillions were lost, that this generation will remember this.”

Mr Gates also raised his concern about the controversial move to cut the UK foreign aid budget.

He said: “The sooner the UK can turn its aid level up to 0.7% the better … voters should be very proud of the impact it has.

“He has been a strong proponent of getting vaccinated and making sure we get rid of polio and with the cuts we will not be able to do that much, so I hope he comes back because it is of critical importance.”