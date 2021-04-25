Nicola Sturgeon defends independence when she is quizzed by Andrew Marr

NICOLA Sturgeon has made a fiery defense of independence while facing a scathing blush from the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

The First Minister underlined how small nations around the world were thriving while opposing the conclusions drawn in a number of reports which seemed to suggest that Scotland would not thrive if it left the UK.

“If you look at all of Europe now, you look all over the world and we see an abundance, a host of countries similar in size to Scotland, sometimes smaller than Scotland, that do not have all the resources that Scotland has and in general “Almost without exception, these countries are richer than Scotland, they are healthier than Scotland, they are happier in terms of the studies that have been done,” she told the Marr program this morning.

She was asked about an LSE study that suggested leaving the UK and rejoining the EU could cut Scots incomes by between 6.3% and 7.7%.

She said: “Scotland is one of the richest countries in the world and if you are telling me about studies related to Scotland’s fiscal position within the UK, then honestly it is not an argument against independence, this is an argument for Scotland to be able to take control of its vast resources to make better economic decisions than the Westminster governments tend to take for us. ”

Marr also took a report from an IFS study that suggests Scotland’s deficit will be up to a quarter of GDP, she added: “We will deal with a deficit in the same way almost every other country in the world having a deficit deal with it: you manage your finances through borrowing [and] through prudent public spending decisions. ”

The hot exchanges in the program took place just 11 days before the May 6 election with the SNP on course to win a record fourth term in government.

The SNP wants Scotland to rejoin the EU if the country becomes independent.

Questions have been raised as to what the border arrangements will be between an independent Scotland in the EU and the UK outside the bloc.

Speaking to Marr, the First Minister acknowledged that there should be a border between England and an independent Scotland, but insisted that businesses and trade would not “suffer” because of it.

The SNP leader said Scotland would try to negotiate arrangements to “keep trade flowing easily across the border” if it becomes independent and rejoins the European Union.

The First Minister said an independent Scotland would “meet all the requirements of EU membership” when asked about European Union regulations, customs controls and inspections of goods entering the single market.

She said: “We will set up agreements and negotiate those agreements for the UK which means that businesses, in a practical sense, do not suffer from any of them.”

Under EU rules, consignments of animals and goods must be physically controlled before entering the EU single market, including 30% of poultry, eggs, milk and fish and all live animals.

Sturgeon added: “I do not deny that because of the absurdity of Brexit and the fixation of Tory Brexit, then all sorts of issues are raised for Scotland completely against our democratic will.

“What I am saying is that we will work as a place to make sure that for our businesses there will be no difficulty with their day-to-day experience in trading.”

She continued: “Before we get to the point where we are asking people to choose whether they want Scotland to become independent – which is the choice of the Scottish people – as we did in 2014, we will define all the implications of independence, all the advantages of independence and all the practical issues that people need to consider in order for people to make an informed choice. ”

She defended the lack of any analysis on the financial impact of independence and said it would be “put the cart more in front of the horse” before another vote.

After the interview, Scotland’s shadow Labor secretary Ian Murray said: “With the warning of economists Scotland is heading towards a labor crisis it is reckless beyond imagining to seek a referendum during our recovery.

“Listening to the random way in which Nicola Sturgeon fires those independent experts so much that she is so fond of quoting when they agree with her and her failure to answer any of the difficult questions about separation – from the effects on borderline income – is playing fast and loose with people’s future.

“Scotland deserves better than that. Scottish Labor is against independence and a second referendum.”