The world’s biggest crisis Covid-19 threatens the capture of Mod in India

As India registered more than 234,000 new Covid-19 infections last Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in the West Bengal city of Asansol and wrote on Twitter: “I have never seen such large crowds.”

The second wave of the coronavirus has since risen to a tsunami. India is now the global coronavirus hotspot, setting records for the highest number of daily cases in the world. Images of hospitals overflowing with the sick and dying are flooding social media as medical staff and the public make desperate calls for oxygen supplies.

Narendra Modi addresses a rally for the West Bengal Equinox elections on 12 April. Photography: Hindustan Times / Hindustan Times

The political and financial capitals of New Delhi and Mumbai are at a standstill, with only the sound of ambulance sirens dripping in silence, but there is a growing chorus of blame directed at Modi over the pandemic treatment by his government.

Modi canceled another scheduled appearance in West Bengal on Friday to hold meetings on the pandemic response. Whether that is enough to prevent political repercussions may become clear on May 2, when election results are expected to be announced for the five states voting last month: West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“At this crucial time he is fighting for votes and not against Covid,” said Panchanan Maharana, a community activist from Odisha state who previously supported Modi’s policies but will now seek alternative parties to support. “He is failing to deliver – he must stop talking and focus on saving people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Modi is seen by many as a polarizing leader whose brand of nationalism promoting Hindu domination has terrified and enthralled the nation. Despite political setbacks in his first term, voters re-elected him in a reversal in 2019 in the absence of any viable opposition. In the latest poll taken in January, during a calm in the epidemic, its popularity was 74%, a touch of 78% last August, but still impressively high. Whether the pandemic will damage his appeal remains unclear.

“Undoubtedly a great outrage over the mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis in India,” said Nikita Sud, who teaches international development at Oxford University and has published a book on Hindu nationalism. “The question is, will this anger anger the hatred that has been systematically sown in our society for years? And will public memory last as long as pandemic-related anger emerges at election time? “

These are not easy questions to answer.

Judging by the criticism on Twitter, the anger and frustration at the Indian leader is palpable. When Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, he seemed to have failed to understand the growing sense of panic among citizens. While speaking, without giving any details on how his government would turn the situation around, the Indian hashtag that translates as “Stop speech, not oxygen” was posted on Twitter more than 108,000 times. Other hashtags, including #ModiMadeDisaster and #ModiResign were also popular.

A man in a motorcycle waiting to refill an oxygen cylinder in Delhi on April 21st. Photography: T. Narayan / Bloomberg

Mod’s images, unmasked, addressed to large crowds, who were also mostly without masks or social distancing, stood in stark contrast to the images of exhausted doctors and nurses desperately trying to build more capacity in the system. weakened country health, unfunded.

Noting that at least six high courts are hearing disputes over the management of Covid-19 including oxygen shortages, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the federal government come up with a national plan for delivering essential supplies and services.

However, it is far from guaranteed that the current crisis will cost Modi the ballot box. For his followers, government support for the construction of a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh on the disputed site of a former mosque and its move to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir – the only Muslim-majority region in India – are much more pressing advantages. Hindus make up 80% of the population.

“Building the temple is important to us, why can’t Hindus build a temple on our land,” said Govind Kumar, a factory worker, as he sat with his meager belongings at a bus stop in Delhi on Tuesday. waiting to return to his village in Uttar Pradesh after the capital entered a deadlock. Regarding the pandemic, he said: “No one can control the situation, why just blame Modin?”

It is a feeling widely expressed in India. Some commentators attribute the support for Modi to that of a messianic figure whose attraction goes beyond simple politics. Asim Ali of the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, writing in diplomat on April 1, said that “Brand Modi seems to have escaped into the political stratosphere, untouched by conventional laws of political competition.”

Burial pirates burn at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi. Photography: T. Narayan / Bloomberg

There are signs elsewhere that the pandemic may be excessive for even the most populist leader to remain untouched. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro confused his skeptics by maintaining his base despite rejecting the pandemic, only to be forced to make concessions when cases rose this year. Donald Trump could have won a second term in November if it were not for the US Covid-19 death toll, still the highest in the world.

Modi’s decision to hold election rallies and large religious gatherings with the green light in the face of a rising second wave “will not inspire confidence in India’s leadership and governance record in any target observer or investor,” Sud i Oxford.

And India’s economy, which was showing signs of recovery after falling after falling into recession last year for the first time in decades, is now struggling again. As more cities and states have issued home stay orders or other movement restrictions, job losses have begun to rise. Urban unemployment rose to 10.72% for the week ending April 18 from 7.21% two weeks ago, according to data from the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy.

The prime minister is also under fire for over-promise in vaccinating India, both domestically and globally, as he called the South Asian nation “the pharmacy for the world” last October. As the number of cases increased, India suddenly stopped its exports, which were a critical part of Covax, the World Health Organization’s program to provide inoculations in low-income countries. Just last month his administration declared the pandemic was in its final game.

A chart shows the ‘zero’ beds available at a New Delhi hospital. Photo: Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg

After administering more than three million doses a day earlier this month, vaccine centers are now running out of doses and have closed in many states, including the mega-city of Mumbai. On April 19, Modi announced changes to his government’s immunization strategy – opening the program to anyone over the age of 18 and allowing state governments to design their own strategy and procure directly from manufacturers. His critics fear it is intended to blame the states.

“In the first phase, Modi called for them to be in control and get credit,” said Sanjay Kumar, an election expert and co-director at the Lokniti Center for the Study of Emerging Societies in New Delhi. “Now people will not buy their argument, they will blame Mod and his government.”

Still, Modi changed gears Wednesday, posting on Twitter about monitoring poor oxygen supplies to India and sending condolences and receiving messages to public figures who get sick or die. On Friday, he planned to “review the prevailing Covid-19 situation.”

He has a record of successfully shifting the blame for policy failures. That includes demonizing in 2016 where he banned 86% of the country’s currency overnight and left India’s economy and citizens calming down, according to Katharine Adeney, director of the Asia Research Institute at the University of Nottingham.

“It will be easy for him to blame other political actors like state governments and prime ministers if that suits his purpose,” Adeney said.