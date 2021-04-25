Baghdad Hospital Fire Kills At Least 82, Many of They Covid Patients





BAGHDAD A bomb blast near the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has killed at least 82 people, many of them patients with Covid-19, at a Baghdad hospital late Saturday, the latest example of the devastating impact of pandemics in a crowded country. corruption, mismanagement and a legacy of dilapidated infrastructure. The hospital, a facility dedicated to Covid-19 patients in one of Baghdad’s poorest neighborhoods, had no smoke detectors, spray system or fire hose, said Major General Khadhim Bohan, head of Iraq’s civil defense forces. The fire spread quickly because of the flammable material used on the false ceilings in the intensive care unit, he said. If there had been smoke detectors, the situation would have been completely different, General Bohan told Iraqi state television. Some of the victims were elderly patients in the ventilator who could not move from their beds when the fire started, officials said.

A witness quoted by Reuters news agency said patients and medical workers had been thrown out of second-floor windows to escape the blaze. Several relatives outside the hospital returned again in an attempt to rescue their loved ones, Reuters reported. At least 110 people were injured, an interior ministry spokesman said. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadimi called the fire a crime and ordered a 24-hour investigation into possible negligence at the hospital, Ibn al-Khatib. He ordered the interrogation of the director of health for the Baghdad area, where the hospital is located. The director of hospitals and his chief of engineering and maintenance were also ordered to be banned. President Barham Salih said the tragedy was the result of the accumulated destruction of state institutions due to corruption and mismanagement, in a Twitter post. Showing pain and sympathy with our wounded martyrs and sons is not enough without heavy responsibility for negligence.

Iraq last week exceeded one million Covid reported cases since the pandemic began, and the country of 39 million is in the middle of a second wild wave of infections. New daily cases recently hit a record of more than 8,000.

The Ministry of Health has attributed the levels of infection recovery to citizens, businesses and institutions that are almost not considering coronavirus precautions. Despite billions of dollars spent to restore the country’s health care system since 2003, the health ministry oversees a largely dysfunctional system in which relatives provide oxygen and medicine to many hospitals and has ongoing maintenance problems. The health care system was devastated by more than a decade of US-led international sanctions against Saddam Hussein beginning in the 1990s. Corruption has also contributed to ongoing problems within most government ministries. Nermeen al-Mufti and Awadh al-Taiee contributed to the reporting.

