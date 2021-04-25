Suspended flights from India to UAE: Everything you need to know







Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Image credit: PTI

Dubai: On April 22, the UAE National Emergency Crisis Authority and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that incoming flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for one period of 10 days. What is flight suspension and which flights are still operational? Here is everything you need to know. Which flights are suspended? According to the announcement by NCEMA and GCAA, all incoming flights from India to the UAE, to national and foreign carriers, have been suspended. Flights carrying transit passengers will also be banned from arriving in the UAE, with the exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to India. How long will flights be suspended? The flight suspension started from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021. These regulations will apply for a period of 10 days, which may be extended. exemptions The following persons are exempt from the restrictions and will be able to travel from India to the UAE: – Diplomatic missions appointed by both countries – Those on flights rented by businesses – Those who have a golden residence visa. GUIDELINES If you are among the excluded group of individuals who are still allowed to travel to the UAE from India, you will be required to follow these guidelines: – Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR) is performed within 48 hours of flight departure. – Quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the UAE. – PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth day after entering the United Arab Emirates. Which flights are still open? While incoming flights have been suspended from India to the UAE, these are the flights that are still operational: Outbound flights Flights from the UAE to India will continue to operate, according to the NCEMA and GCAA. Transit from other countries Passengers arriving in the UAE from India after passing through other countries will be required to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE. Freight flights Cargo flights between the two countries will continue to operate.

