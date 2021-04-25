Cyprus rivals demand common language in Geneva talks | Conflict news





Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded its northern third in response to a coup.

Four years after their last peace talks failed, Greek Cypriot leaders and rival Cypriots met in Geneva this week to explore elusive bases on the divided Mediterranean island. We are going to Geneva determined to resume negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus into a bizonal communal federation, in accordance with UN resolutions, international law and the European Union, said Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Minister of the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus, a EU member. However, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, his counterpart in the internationally unknown Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), took the opposite stance. There is no common point The issue is one island, two states, he said. Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by a military government seeking to annex the island to Greece. On Saturday, Cypriots on both sides of the conflict marched through the streets of the capital calling for a solution to the issue, some holding banners calling for peace and reunification. Roads stopped in semi-circuits on both sides on barbed wire thrown decades ago when the conflict divided the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities. Cyprus belongs to its people, the demonstrators cheered, holding banners in Greek and Turkish. The United Nations, whose peacekeepers have been on the ground since the inter-municipal clashes in December 1963-January 1964, is trying to mediate a settlement between the two entrenched parties. Its mandate expanded after the 1974 conflict, and to this day a buffer zone runs through the island, including through Nicosia making the city the last divided capital of the worlds. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will oversee the Geneva talks from Tuesday to Thursday, wants to show that he has exhausted all options, said Kemal Baykalli, a Turkish Cypriot analyst and UniteCyprusNow activist. Guterres must formally hear that the two sides will not find an agreement within the currently proposed framework of a decentralized federation, he said. Talks held in July 2017 in Crans-Montana in Switzerland on the basis of reunification under the roof of a federal state failed, hitting roadblocks for the withdrawal of tens of thousands of Turkish troops and Ankara’s status as a guarantor power. Turkey has also been invited to Geneva, along with Greece and Britain, the two other islands’ guarantors of 1960 independence from London. EU participation, demanded by the Greek Cypriots, is uncertain given Ankara’s strong opposition. Since the last talks, several factors have been added to the traditional stance on security guarantees, political equality, territorial arrangements and property rights of displaced populations.







