WASHINGTON, DC My Honor Flight Organizers holding veterans to view the memorial built to honor their World War II service had one goal that August day a few years ago: Keep it hydrated.

That meant pushing water over the 80- and 90-year-olds who were taken on a one-day pilgrimage to see World War II memorial, the Korean War memorial and the Vietnam wall.

We did our best and, as the days went by, the veterans were tired of the time the charter plane returned to Oklahoma City.

After consuming so much water, it is understood that they had to use the plane baths. The line stretched over most of the cabin.

After cleaning the toilets several times, the only flight attendant picked up the microphone and made an announcement.

I’m sure I’m happy you guys were better shots in the war than you were in the bathroom, she said. Try a little more.

This brought smiles and laughter to the rest of the flight. Tiny humor still bound them 70 years after they wore uniforms.

These flights were interrupted a few years ago. Fewer veterans and those entitled were often too weak to travel.

This will not be a problem with the new World War I memorial that opened in Pershing Park near the White House earlier this month. There are no living veterans to transport. We have waited too long to honor them.

The $ 42 million park refurbishment will feature the sculpture, A Journey of Soldiers. The 2017 innovator brought in a host of critics who believed the memorial would damage the urban park, which had fallen into disarray in recent years.

There is also a World War I national memorial in Kansas City.

Some critics also said it was unnecessary, as so many of the memorials in the capital depict war while overlooking other important national causes.

World War I was big news on the local front. America officially entered the war in April 1917. By May, the draft began and more than 1,500 young people from the county were enrolled; 10% were taken in the first wave of withdrawal.

A Temporary War Savings Bank opened on Main Street. Individuals were persuaded to buy war bonds. A lazy pen nearby helped close sales. Prospective investors were encouraged to buy or spend time in pencil.

The Normans School Supervisor hosted daily workouts for male high school students. German language classes were interrupted. Some members of the OU faculty of German heritage reportedly changed their surnames.

Butchers closed shops one day a week, and locals knitted socks and wrapped clothes.

On campus, students formed the Student Army Training Corps and trained from 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Tuesdays and Thursdays were reserved for military tactical lectures. The leader was Professor Guy Williams, joined by football coach Bennie Owen as regiment lieutenant colonel, according to OU historian David Levy, writing at the University of Oklahoma, A Story, Volume 2.

A troop train arrived in Norman in September 1917 and 15 local men boarded. Local benefactors distributed watermelon slices to everyone on the train.

Fletcher Pledger was the first Cleveland County soldier to die in the war. His body was returned in September 1920. The American Legion Post added his name to his insignia.

Sixteen Cleveland County soldiers died during World War I. The American Legion Hospital, which opened in 1925 and closed in 1943, was built as a memorial to fallen soldiers.

That hospital was replaced by Norman Municipal Hospital in 1946, and the original American Legion Hospital was destroyed in 1954.