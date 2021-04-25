From 1 Covid burial / day in February to over 85 now Delhi crematorium struggles to cope with congestion

Text size:

A-

A +

New Delhi: The second catastrophic Covid-19 wave destroying the country has led to a huge increase in deaths of coronavirus patients in Delhi, with crematoria witnessing a large influx of bodies.

Old Seemapuri Crematorium, for example, has seen a massive daily increase in Covid funerals in the last two months from 0-1 in February to 86 on 24 April.

Crematorium officials said, in February, only 0-1 Covid funerals were held on average per day, while in March, 1-2 bodies of such patients were cremated.

A couple of weeks ago, the crematorium performed the last 13-14 rites of Covid victims per day, which has now risen to 32 on April 22, 52 on April 23 and 86 on April 24 the highest so far. The total burns, both Covid and non-Covid, recorded in these three days were 68, 86 and 118, respectively.

The burial ground originally had room for only 26 piers, which has now been increased to accommodate 80-90 piers. It also had to be widened two weeks ago in the adjacent parking lot to handle the burning increase.

We had to expand the crematorium two weeks back in the parking lot due to the growing number of dead bodies entering. We can not send people away, everyone deserves funeral rites, said a Delhi government official.

The crematorium, a less frequented celebration ground until the second wave, did not witness such a massive influx of troops even in recent years Covid peak. Crematorium officials said during the peak of the first wave last year, the average number of Covid bodies burned was between 18-21.

Kishan Dhawan, head of the crematorium who has been sitting at his desk outside the main gate from 6am to 11pm every day for the past two weeks, said the situation was worse than last year.

Never in my life have I seen so many bodies… Without Covid, there were hardly 0-3 bodies that came here. Since the last two weeks (the second and third weeks of April), there has been about 70-75 per cent growth, Dhawan said.

Last year, only a maximum of 60 quintals (about 6 tonnes) of wood per day was required, which has now grown to 250-300 quintals of wood used daily, he added.

Delhi reported 357 Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic erupted a year ago, with 24,103 new cases.

Read also: No Covid tests for Kumbh returnees, no beds or data on how the 2nd wave hit Indore, Bhopal

Numbers higher than diary entries

The number of Covid deaths recorded in the official crematorium book is based solely on positive Covid reports and, therefore, the chances are that the actual number of Covid deaths is much higher than that officially recorded.

An identity card of the deceased, a Covid hospital certificate and an ID of a family member are required by those who need space to perform the last rites of their relatives.

On these grounds, records of Covid and non-Covid deaths are kept. For example, the total number of bodies that came to the crematorium on Saturday was 118, of which 32 were registered as non-Covid.

A second Delhi government official, who did not want to be named, said the numbers of Covid bodies are more than those registered under the Covid death column.

Many people die without having a chance to try, without being admitted to hospitals. Some had symptoms but were tested negative, others died awaiting reports. Only 1-2 bodies are not Covid, rest all those brought here have died from the virus, the official said.

Jitender Singh Shunty, BJP leader and former Shahadra MLA who runs a non-profit medical service called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, echoed similar sentiments.

Almost everyone is a Covid victim here, there are so many who do not have their loved ones to perform funeral rites as everyone is positive, he said.

The NGO Shuntys runs 18 ambulances and helps families celebrating Covid patients.

Dressed in a dark yellow turban and protective gear, Shunty sits at a table all day helping families with ambulances and making them understand the system in the crematorium.

The average waiting time is 2 hours, please forgive me, he tells almost every person who goes up to his desk asking for help to speed up the process.

Each person is provided with a number of signs on a piece of paper and they wait their turn.

Last year, I helped burn 10-12 (bodies) in one day, which was the highest, this year, the number only increases, he added.

The second wave of the pandemic did not hit the elderly but also the young, even children.

Last year they were mostly elderly people, but now I am carrying the bodies of children, young people and newlyweds. It is getting worse, I have not been home for 3 weeks, I can not risk my parents life, so I am living in a small room with other drivers in Noida, said Manoj, an ambulance driver.

Read also: NE Delhi hits new low levels, appoints 6 government teachers to help manage Covid bodies

‘My life is over’

Inside the crematorium, families stood as their burnt loved ones drank, watching it from afar, wearing masks.

There is constant movement of the trunks that are being brought to the burial site, with the sewer workers working tirelessly to clear the burnt pores to make way for the other body.

Pallavi Bhardwaj, 35, would have been married in November this year, but instead she remained motionless in an ambulance, with her family mourning and waiting their turn to perform her final rites at the crematorium on Saturday. .

Next to the body, her 62-year-old mother, Sudha, was sitting on a red saree she had bought for Pallavis’ wedding.

My life is over, there is nothing to live anymore. She was my soul, born after 7 years of marriage, said Sudha.

Crying while being held uncontrollably on a pole nearby, Sudha was also showing this reporter photos of her daughter laughing, eating and dancing.

She taught us how to live, Sudha added.

Pallavi, who worked at a fashion export center in the national capital, died Friday evening at Rajiv Gandhi Super-Specialist Hospital after her oxygen levels dropped. She had all the symptoms of Covid-19 but was tested negative for the virus on April 20 and was admitted as an alleged patient.

Although the hospital handed over the body to her family Saturday morning herself, the Pallavis family spent hours running from the pillar to the post office to find a crematorium to perform her final rites.

They arrived at the Seemapuri crematorium at 11 a.m., only to wait for another two hours before it was their turn.

Some families did not wait a second before bringing the body to the crematorium as they were afraid to wait in line.

The father of 28-year-old Shubham Kapil died in the car as the family moved around Delhi from 3am to 10am on Saturday. His father, Arun Kumar Kapil (65), collapsed after his oxygen level suddenly dropped.

I tried hard to find a bed but could not find any as he gave up the ghost, I could only look helpless. I headed straight to the crematorium, there was no time to think we would not get space, Shubham said.

Lighting of local residents

For the inhabitants of the Sunlight Colony next to the crematorium, it has become almost impossible to survive from the blazing smoke coming out of the crematorium every day.

Colony families also no longer allow their children to climb on the terrace to play.

Maut dekhenge bas aur kya pata dhuan se Covid ho gaya toh? (We only witness deaths, what if we get the virus from the smoke). Bahut bachon ko ho raha hai Iss bar (Many children are being affected this time,) said Shamli, a local resident.

(Edited by Debalina Dey)

Read also: The cumulative death rate Delhis does not give you the full picture of the second wave. That is why

Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram