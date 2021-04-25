Happy Clayton inspiration for the world

When asked how she would describe her voice, singer Merry Clayton replied “Angelic”.

Clayton has been offering that gift for over half a century. She started at the age of 14 singing with Bobby Darin. Ray Charles made him a Raelette. And soon, artists everywhere wanted the soul of Merry Clayton behind them, like Carole King, Joe Cocker, even The Rolling Stones.

“Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones (with Merry Clayton):

Clayton’s father, a minister in the church in New Orleans where Merry began singing, could not be more proud… or more confused: “He says, ‘Just know this, I know you’re there with those Rolling Cockers.’ – he made Joe Cocker and The Rolling Stones get mixed up! – ‘I told the church,’ he said, ‘we will pray for you!’ “

She was honored within the industry. But only in 2013, when Clayton finally got the deserved recognition outside of it. She was one of the stars of “20 Feet From Stardom”, a documentary about the lives of backing vocalists.

The film won both an Oscar and a Grammy. “Once we won the Oscar, it was something heavenly, you know?” she said. “We were talking about tours, everyone was really happy and up”

“Until …”

“Yes, until I went out for a date and came home five months later.”

That same year Clayton was involved in a car accident. All she remembers is one of the aid workers who had rushed on stage: “He says, ‘Oh, Miss Clayton!’ We just saw you in that movie “20 Feet From Stardom.” Oh, we just loved it! “And then he said, ‘Well, I’ll give you something, you’re in shock, but I’ll give you something to knock you out.’ “

When she finally woke up, her doctor had some news: “He said, ‘You know, we wanted to tell you, we had to make some serious decisions when they brought you inside, so to save your life. “So I said,” Good. What were the decisions? “He said, ‘In order to save your life, we had to amputate both legs from the knee down.’ I said, ‘Did something happen to my voice?’ “

Cowan asked, “That was your first question?”

“And when he told me that nothing happened to my voice, I wanted the world to do it I know that nothing happened to my voice! she laughed. “So I just started singing.”

“And how would that song go?”

I loved it well and I loved it very much.

I have never seen better days.

And although I’m hurt somewhere.

I can still shine. I can still shine.

“You know, that’s what I was singing,” Clayton said. “Sure, I lost two limbs. But what did I get, in return?”

Cowan said, “I think a lot of people, after an experience like you have gone through, will think that something has been taken from them, it has not been given to them. And there will be a bitterness and a kind of cry in the sky, Why did you do this to me?“

Singer Merry Clayton.



“I grew up being grateful for everything you had,” Clayton said. “For life to return to me, I could have disappeared in that accident. I just believe I could have been here, and God gave me the grace to be here. Because my purpose was not fulfilled. My destiny was not fulfilled.”

Her old friend, legendary music producer Lou Adler, was by her side all the time.

Cowan said, “He seemed to realize right after the accident that you had to go back to the song, right?”

“He did.”

“And he was pushing you to do so, right?”

“He was cut!” she laughed. “‘You know you have to sing.’ And I’m saying, ‘Is it serious? Do you know what I just went through? “”

She was thrown into physical therapy. Strengthening its core was more important now than ever … it still is. But finally, five years after the accident, Merry Clayton made a triumphant return to the studio.

Cowan asked, “Has there ever been a moment, in the middle of him, that you would like to give up, that you did not want to go through with?”

“Please!” she replied. “Surrender? There is no such thing as ‘give up’ in my dictionary. You do not surrender. You fight until you can no longer fight.”

Singer Merry Clayton, back in the studio.



The title of her new album, “Scars Beautiful”, was written by legendary composer Diane Warren:

Every injury I endured, every cut

Every cut, every wound.

Her proud dress as a symbol, I wear it as a tattoo.

These are beautiful signs I have in my heart

“And it touched my soul,” Clayton said, “because it ‘s the truth. My wounds are not ugly. My wounds are beautiful because I went through it. How do you go through whatever you’ve been through.”

“How are you different after the accident?” asked Cowan. “What do you think has changed, if anything, about you as a person?”

“I have another spirit for myself. I have a spirit of knowledge that will work, whatever it is, it will work. It will be okay.”

Just talking to Merry Clayton is inspiring – it’s like going to church. Listening to her singing that life experience is like going to paradise.

She said, “I hope everyone who hears my voice will have a little peace, a little love and some joy, and will be able to say, ‘You know what?’ If Miss Merry can go through what she went through with joy and dignity and with a little joy in her heart, if she can succeed, I better pack my things and try to do them too those! “”

