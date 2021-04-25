



PARIS Jamel Gorchene, the Tunisian who killed a police officer on Friday in a terrorist attack that sparked a political storm in France, had watched videos praising martyrs and jihad shortly before acting, France’s top anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Sunday. Speaking at a news conference, the prosecutor, Jean-Franois Ricard, portrayed Mr Gorchene as an immigrant with a troubled personality, whose radicalization went unnoticed by the French intelligence services before he hit the policeman in the neck and abdomen. at her station. According to two witnesses, the aggressor turned and turned in front of the building before hitting, said Mr. Ricard. And he shouted Allahu akbar God is great, in Arabic while hitting the victim. Officials identified the dead 49-year-old police officer by her first name, Stphanie. The killing took place in the affluent city of Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, away from the tumultuous projects surrounding major French cities where many Muslim immigrants live, mostly from North Africa. The misery in these areas and the failed integration they represent are seen as a source of Islamic terrorism that has been a recurring disaster in France, leaving more than 200 people dead in 2015 and 2016 alone.

But, as the latest assassination illustrates, the pattern of terrorist acts in France resists direct explanation. Mr Gorchene arrived in France in 2009 and lived for a decade without legal status, most recently in Rambouillet, before securing authorization to stay in 2019 and a temporary residence permit last year, officials said. Described as calm and unassuming by neighbors, he left few visible traces of what the prosecutor described as internet self-radicalization prior to his attack. Mr Ricard said five people, including Mr Gorchene’s father, had been arrested by police and that Tunisian authorities were cooperating.

The attacker originally came from Msaken, the same city in northeastern Tunisia as Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the truck driver who in 2016 dropped a 19-tonne cooling vehicle on a crowd at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, killing 86 people. In that case, too, the attacker was not in a database of the French government of radicalized militants.

Mr Gorchenes’s status as an illegal immigrant in France for a decade and his subsequent adjustment have contributed to a storm of criticism of the government of President Emmanuel Macrons as too weak. Several terrorist attacks since last October have turned security into a central issue of next year’s presidential election. A poll published Sunday by the Journal du Dimanche paper found that 72 per cent of French people consider the issue a priority, under health care but over unemployment and fighting poverty. Macron equals chaos, said Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who appears to be in a close race with the president, citing the multiplication of terrorist attacks. Grald Darmanin, the hardline interior minister installed last year by Mr Macron in an attempt to dilute Ms. Le Pens, has led governments to rage, declaring in an interview in the Journal du Dimanche that our hand is not shaking. He said that at Mr Macron’s request, he would introduce a new counterterrorism bill aimed at what he called an emerging threat. The bill, in preparation for the latest attack, would strengthen the technological tools the government can use to track social media messages. Mr Darmanin cited the fact that intelligence services had lost contact with Syria that had the Chechen killer of a teacher last October because he was using the Instagrams messaging service. The teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during an hour of freedom of expression. The period during which people convicted of terrorism charges could be subject to various administrative restrictions after being released from prison will be extended to two years by one, Mr Darmanin said. Asked if there was any risk of violation of civil liberties, Mr Darmanin said, Let’s stop with this kind of navel.

