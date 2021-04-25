International
Perceptions of global warming by states: More Americans admit guilt
WASHINGTON It has been more than 50 years since the words “Earth Day” entered our environmental lexicon and after this year ‘s holiday, Data Download looks at changes in thoughts and attitudes about climate change in recent years.
Survey data show that there is a growing understanding that humans actually play a major role in changing the earth’s environment, but sharp political divisions and challenges of action still remain. Survey data from the Yale Program on Climate Communication show a history of change and change at the state level.
Back in 2014, the program addressed a series of questions about climate change including whether people believed that “global warming is mainly caused by human activities.”
Only about 48 percent of Americans believe the statement is true. And at the state level, the idea received 50 percent or more support in just 18 states.
Why does opinion matter at the state level? Because each of those states sends two senators to Washington and, back in 2014, those numbers showed how difficult it could be to get legislation through Congress.
New data from last fall, however, shows how much has changed since then.
Asked the same question in 2020, a majority of Americans, 57 percent, said they believed “human activities” were primarily responsible for “global warming.” This is a difference of 9 points.
And, perhaps most remarkably, a majority of people agreed with that statement in 46 states. The only countries that were below 50 percent Kentucky, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming are states with deep ties to energy extraction.
It is impossible to know for sure what prompted that change, but the extreme weather events of recent years, from hurricanes and floods to deep droughts and fires, may have played a role. However, whoever postponed the shift can not be denied that it is important. These figures suggest that Congress should be easier to take action on climate change. Making people see the world differently is not easy.
That said, there are still some sharp divisions in the data when you consider the 2020 presidential results.
The percentage who believe in climate change caused by humans is quite high in the states that voted for President Joe Biden last November. The average for those states, 59 percent, is a large number in a divided country like the United States now. Nine of Biden states are over 60 percent in question and no state is below 53 percent.
But in states that voted for former President Donald Trump, the average figure is lower at just 52 percent. None of the Trump states reaches the country average of 57 percent and, of course, the four states where the majority do not believe in people-led climate change all voted for Trump.
These differences matter because most polls are not always equal actions and those states are close enough where a vocal minority can have a lot of influence.
Yale data also reveals what could be the next big front in the fight for climate change. Most Americans do not believe they will be personally affected by “global warming” and state-to-state transition, the figures show even less personal concerns.
A majority of people think they will be personally affected by “global warming” in just two states, California and Hawaii (as well as the District of Columbia). In most of the other 48 states, there is concern about this issue, but not that they will personally suffer adverse effects.
This is worth mentioning because eventually the debate on climate change will shift to the question of what to do and the answer will require billions of dollars in federal, state and local funding. And that they may be tougher to come out of an audience that does not feel there is skin in play.
To be clear, the numbers here are not necessarily bad news for those concerned about climate change. They suggest that changing attitudes on the issue is possible and can happen quickly. But they also show that for environmental activists there still seems to be work to be done if the goal is large-scale political action.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]