Perceptions of global warming by states: More Americans admit guilt

WASHINGTON It has been more than 50 years since the words “Earth Day” entered our environmental lexicon and after this year ‘s holiday, Data Download looks at changes in thoughts and attitudes about climate change in recent years.

Survey data show that there is a growing understanding that humans actually play a major role in changing the earth’s environment, but sharp political divisions and challenges of action still remain. Survey data from the Yale Program on Climate Communication show a history of change and change at the state level.

Back in 2014, the program addressed a series of questions about climate change including whether people believed that “global warming is mainly caused by human activities.”

Only about 48 percent of Americans believe the statement is true. And at the state level, the idea received 50 percent or more support in just 18 states.

Why does opinion matter at the state level? Because each of those states sends two senators to Washington and, back in 2014, those numbers showed how difficult it could be to get legislation through Congress.

New data from last fall, however, shows how much has changed since then.

Asked the same question in 2020, a majority of Americans, 57 percent, said they believed “human activities” were primarily responsible for “global warming.” This is a difference of 9 points.

And, perhaps most remarkably, a majority of people agreed with that statement in 46 states. The only countries that were below 50 percent Kentucky, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming are states with deep ties to energy extraction.

It is impossible to know for sure what prompted that change, but the extreme weather events of recent years, from hurricanes and floods to deep droughts and fires, may have played a role. However, whoever postponed the shift can not be denied that it is important. These figures suggest that Congress should be easier to take action on climate change. Making people see the world differently is not easy.

That said, there are still some sharp divisions in the data when you consider the 2020 presidential results.

The percentage who believe in climate change caused by humans is quite high in the states that voted for President Joe Biden last November. The average for those states, 59 percent, is a large number in a divided country like the United States now. Nine of Biden states are over 60 percent in question and no state is below 53 percent.

But in states that voted for former President Donald Trump, the average figure is lower at just 52 percent. None of the Trump states reaches the country average of 57 percent and, of course, the four states where the majority do not believe in people-led climate change all voted for Trump.

These differences matter because most polls are not always equal actions and those states are close enough where a vocal minority can have a lot of influence.

Yale data also reveals what could be the next big front in the fight for climate change. Most Americans do not believe they will be personally affected by “global warming” and state-to-state transition, the figures show even less personal concerns.

A majority of people think they will be personally affected by “global warming” in just two states, California and Hawaii (as well as the District of Columbia). In most of the other 48 states, there is concern about this issue, but not that they will personally suffer adverse effects.

This is worth mentioning because eventually the debate on climate change will shift to the question of what to do and the answer will require billions of dollars in federal, state and local funding. And that they may be tougher to come out of an audience that does not feel there is skin in play.

To be clear, the numbers here are not necessarily bad news for those concerned about climate change. They suggest that changing attitudes on the issue is possible and can happen quickly. But they also show that for environmental activists there still seems to be work to be done if the goal is large-scale political action.