We need to save the world. First let’s fix Monopoly

As you know, I spend most of my time thinking about weighty topics. One of my favorites is how to save the world.

Another is how to make everyone rich and happy.

Think of this column as my down payment, just a small one, for both tasks. And, as they note on TV shows: Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is simply coincidental.

The problem with Monopoly, the game, is that it is very similar to real life. Someone else (not you) lands on the Boardwalk and all you have managed to land is Marvin Gardens. Or something even worse, like Mediterranean Avenue, Water Works or B&O Railroad.

What can you do? Nothing

You know the situation is hopeless when the same little crawl that got the Boardwalk landed in Park Place after crossing the Go. What a loud voice he is.

And you know it will only get worse. Eventually you will be mortgaging what you own and begging not to sit in one of the loud house properties or, even worse, in a hotel.

These days, the similarity between game and real life is getting uncomfortably close. Millions of Americans remember every month when they write the rent check. On the other hand, homeowners have enjoyed living in a better neighborhood without having to move.

Let’s look at the underlying problem in the game: lack of money.

It does not start that way. In the beginning, everyone gets $ 1,500 in Monopoly. You also get $ 200 every time you cross the Go.

We all want to cross Go.

Do not deny it. The only good thing is getting a check in the mail, which has also happened in the real world lately.

Problems start when that original round of money is invested. It becomes more expensive to land on properties because you have to pay rent.

With 40 spaces on board, 28 properties and two taxes, chances are you have to pay something at least 75% of the time. And since you are rolling two dice, an average roll of seven means you have a high enough chance that you will have to pay rent several times in the almost six turns needed to round the board, cross the Go and raise another $ 200.

You end up spending all your money and hoping your $ 200 fixed income will last for a full round of the board.

It is unlikely.

Once you play the game, you know what they say about utilities or railways: fuhgeddaboudit. Her dead money, like the loss on New Jersey swamp land.

This 2017 photo shows three new arguments that fans from all over the world voted in the upcoming Monopoly editions: a duck, a T-Rex dinosaur and a penguin. (AP)

But even that slum on Baltic Avenue or Mediterranean Avenue can be expensive. With an initial rent of $ 2 after your $ 60 purchase, owners returning to the Mediterranean is only 3.35%. If you were to land there six times, you could pay the rent and still have plenty to go to the next round. It is almost double that for landing in the Baltic, but it is still impure free.

This convenience disappears when your opponent has bought both properties, set up houses and, finally, replaced them with a hotel. She will have invested $ 620, but will have to pay $ 250 if you land at her hotel, a 67.6% return. More if you land in the Baltic.

Either way, land on each of those properties and it will cost more than you do on a full round trip!

Worse, this is cheap.

Land on the Boardwalk with a hotel and your rent will be $ 2,000, while its total investment will be only $ 2,750. This is a return of 72.7%! More basically, its more money than your initial stock. And you will have to do 10 full rounds of the board to raise $ 2,000 for the Go!

Instead, you are likely to mortgage your property or simply go bankrupt.

And this is a problem.

So how do we fix this win-win game?

Simple We can call them Supreme Poohbah. (That would be me, after I had won my whole life quest for world domination.)

Or players can appoint a Chairman of the Board. It will be his responsibility to set the rules for mortgaging and buying property. Hell also regulates the amount of money we get to go Go.

Basically, hell puts more money into the game, as needed, for as long as it takes, so that we can all have fun and keep playing.

No one wants the game to end.

So there you have it. My little contribution to make everyone rich and happy, at least in the Monopoly game.

As I said before, any resemblance to persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.