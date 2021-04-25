Covid-19: Germany, Italy and Bangladesh entry bar for travelers from India





NEW DELHI: Germany, Italy and Bangladesh have restricted the entry of passengers from India with immediate effect due to the Covid situation here. Now, only German citizens and holders of a German residence permit traveling from India are allowed to enter there. Lufthansa and Air India say they are not suspending flights between the two countries.

Health in Italy has banned the entry into the country of foreign travelers who have been to India in the last 14 days. Italian residents in India will be allowed to return with a negative test result before departure and upon arrival, when they will need to enter quarantine.

The highly infectious mutant Coronavirus in India has led to several countries in recent days banning or restricting travelers from the country. These include the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Kuwait, Oman, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Indonesia.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Twitter (English translation) Saturday: Newly discovered virus mutation in India worries us a lot. In order not to jeopardize our vaccination campaign, travel to India should be significantly restricted. Therefore, the federal government will soon declare India an area of ​​the virus variant. From Sunday evening, only Germans from India are allowed to enter, they must also be tested before departure and immediately after entering a 14-day quarantine.

Under the new rules for travel from India to Germany, transit through Germany to any Schengen destination is only allowed for German citizens and holders of a German residence permit. Transit to any non-Schengen destination is allowed for all nationalities. Holders of German and short-stay visas are not allowed to enter Germany. Students with a new German student visa and without a German residence permit are not allowed to enter Germany Members of a foreign diplomatic mission or Consular office and their close family members whose appointment and arrival have been notified to the Office German Federal Foreign Office are allowed to enter Germany.

All passengers must carry a negative Covid-19 test result at the time of departure. The sample given for the Covid-19 negative test must not be older than 48 hours from the planned arrival in Germany. All travelers must register at the following link https://www.einreiseanmeldung.de/, say the new rules.

A Lufthansa spokesman said the airline would continue operations between India and Germany. New entry restrictions for flights from India to Germany set by the Federal Government of Germany will apply accordingly. Maintenance of flights between India and Germany, among others, ensures a minimum level of connectivity. In this way, people are still able to perform important social, economic tasks or simply return home. Moreover, diplomats are relying on our flights. Moreover, Lufthansa is using the abdominal capabilities in its passenger aircraft for essential cargo and to maintain important value chains.

