People are talking about a ‘Double Mutant’ variant in India. What does it mean?

India is in the middle of a second devastating wave of COVID-19. For the past few weeks, cases and deaths have skyrocketed. The place is recording more than a quarter of a million cases a day.

The situation in India sounds extremely similar to what happened in Brazil, South Africa and now Iran, says infectious disease scientist Kristian Andersen at the Scripps Research Institute. “These places already had a lot of infected people [in the first wave], and there was a sense that the country had reached a certain level of herd immunity, “he says. But then, over time, as people’s immunity faded, more contagious variants emerged and ignited another wave.

“I think this is what is happening in India,” Andersen says.

One of the new variants circulating in India and causing concern is referred to as the “double mutant”. Here’s what we know about it, so far.

Why do people call this new variant “double mutant?”

Officially, the variant is called B.1.617, but many people and the media (including NPR) have referred to the variant as “double mutant”. This is because B.1.617 has two major mutations that have accumulated in two other infamous species.

But scientifically, the term “double mutant” does not make sense, says Andersen. “‘SARS-CoV-2 mutates all the time. So there are a lot of double mutants all over the country. The variant in India really should not be called that.”

Like the other disturbing variants, B.1.617 contains not just two mutations, but more than a dozen.

That said, there is a reason why the term “double mutant” came up. First, B.1.617 has a mutation (labeled L452R) that is also present in the dominant species in California. Second, B.1.617 has a similar mutation (called E484Q) to that present in variants first discovered in South Africa and Brazil (that mutation is called E484K).

So in short, B.1.617 has two “famous” mutations. But there are also about 11 others as well.

Is this variant “doubly disturbing?” Is it more contagious?

Preliminary evidence suggests that B1.617 is more contagious than previous types of virus. A study published Tuesday found that the L452R mutation could increase the ability of viruses to infect human cells in the laboratory. The California variant, which carries the same mutation, is about 20 percent more transmissible than older types of the virus.

B.1.617 is spreading rapidly in India. In recent months, he has become the dominant species in the state of Maharashtra, Nature there are reported.

But, says Andersen, no one knows for sure if B.1.617 is more transmissible and thus boosts India’s growth. “We also recognize B.1.1.7 [the variant first detected in the U.K.] is circulating in India and we know that P.1. [the variant first detected in Brazil] it is also circulating there. So they could also play a role in this growth. “We just don’t have the data yet.”

Will the vaccines still work against B.1.617?

Several studies have linked the two major mutations in B.1.617 to an added ability for the virus to bypass the immune system. So, most likely, COVD-19 vaccines will still work against B1.617, but they may be a little less effective, Ravi Gupta of Cambridge University said on Twitter: “Potential vaccines will protect against serious illness and death, but not against infection in them [people] with weaker immune responses. ”

There are also signs that people who have already had COVID-19 can become more easily infected with this type, Gupta wrote, especially over time, as their natural immunity fades. THESE re-infections may be directing this second, explosive growth in India.

“The fact that case numbers fell in India during 2020 with limited social distance makes me worry that the decline was related to the reduced number of vulnerable people,” Gupta wrote, because so many Indians caught COVID-19 and became immune during first wave. “And this [second] the wave is driven by weakened immunity + evasion, as suggested by the dominance of B.1.1.7 and B.1.617. “

If B1.617 increases the chance of re-infection (or progressive infections in people who have been vaccinated), then this new variant could cause surges in other parts of the world where the immunity of a population, natural or derived from vaccine, is declining.