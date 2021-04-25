Trans-Tasman bubbles: Aussie travelers visiting their loved ones rather than attractions

South Island businesses, like those at Christchurch Riverside Market, will still not experience a boom from the trans-Tasman travel bubble, but local school holidays have given them a boost.

Australian travelers have entered South Island during the first week of the trans-Tasman bubble, but most are visiting family and friends rather than boosting local businesses and tour operators.

ChristchurchNZ general manager of destination and attraction Loren Heaphy said there had been a significant increase in internet traffic from Aussies interested in Canterbury attractions, but most Australians coming to the country so far were visiting their loved ones.

Google trend data showed that searches for Christchurch flights originating in Australia rose from 9 percent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the week before the bubble was announced to 51 percent when the bubble opened last Monday with Queensland leading.

Agoda search data also showed strong search levels, with an 850 per cent increase in searches by Australians seeking refuge in New Zealand following the announcement of the bubble on 6 April.

Heaphy said hotels and hospitality venues had been the main charities during the first week of the trans-Tasman trip, but ChristchurchNZ expected the attractive operators to experience increased interest in the coming months, especially when the Australian school holidays began in early July.

TRENZ’s national tourism hub in Christchurch in early May would also be significant as it would offer an opportunity to display Christchurch while also complementing the hospitality and hotel locations, she said.

Overall it is good news across the board.

CHRIS SKELTON / Sende Rosanna Winkelman says she has not seen any Australian tourists at the central Christchurch store she manages on weekends.

The bubble had not yet resulted in an incentive for all businesses.

Rosanna Winkelman, Weekend Manager of Shopology in central Christchurch, said she had not noticed any increase in the number of shoppers during the first bubble weekend.

I have not had any Australians I might think have entered, she said.

Garden City Helicopters aviation group marketing manager Caroline Blanchfield said they had not had any growing interest in their heli-tour packages since the bubbles opened.

The first wave of travelers mostly visit friends and family or business travelers.

Alden Williams / Stuff Garden City Helicopters marketing manager Caroline Blanchfield says Australians are still reluctant to make holiday plans.

She believed Australians were still reluctant to make holiday plans as they feared they might get stuck on the wrong side of Tasman.

The quarantine trip between New Zealand and Western Australia was put on hold for three days from 4pm Saturday (NZ time) due to a Covid-19 explosion in Perth.

The Ministry of Health said the situation had not changed since Sunday afternoon, and anyone booking to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the coming days should contact their airline to check what they had to do.

Dolphin Encounter Kaikura general manager Dennis Buurman said bookings had increased, but he believed this was partly due to the New Zealand school holidays.

They would have several Australian families on holiday, one of which came the first day the bubbles opened.

Supplied Dolpin Encounter Kaikura general manager Dennis Buurman says only a few Australian families have gone dolphin since the trans-Tasman travel bubble opened a week ago.

There remains a hesitation about travel plans for those who simply want to visit as tourists, against those who visit family. Given the timing and without serious Covid outbreaks, we should see the strengthening of travel between New Zealand and Australia.

Kaikura Whale Watch marketing and sales manager Lisa Bond said their first Australian guests arrived on Sunday, but the overall Aussie number was light.

SQUIREST / STACY STUFF ChristchurchNZ general manager of destination and attraction Loren Heaphy says Australian holidaymakers are coming but in recent weeks travelers have mostly visited their loved ones.

Since the bubble opened, the popular attraction had experienced an 82.7 per cent increase in visits to its website by prospective Australian travelers. New South Wales accounted for 35 percent of traffic, Victoria 27 percent and Queensland 14 percent, she said.

Elsewhere, tourist attractions were also reporting a slow start to the bubble.

Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell said he had instructed the first Australians on glacier trips last week.

We have had some Australians collide with soil [New Zealand] school holidays, the city is significantly busier. Hopefully that will be the beginning of a lot more to come.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF There were emotional scenes at Christchurch Airport as the families separated by the gap finally reunited after the trans-Tasman bubble opened.

Shaun Kelly, owner of Queenstowns Kawarau Jet, said last week was busy mainly because of the New Zealand school holidays, but some Australian visitors had come.

He was surprised to see a lot of reservations for conferences and incentives.

As soon as the bubbles were announced, they also started booking New Zealand companies for several reasons.

He expected to see more Australians in New Zealand as winter approached.

The company had retained 90 per cent of its staff while New Zealand borders were closed and was now advertising for additional administration staff.

Additional reporting by Joanne Naish and Debbie Jamieson