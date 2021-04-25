The federal government decided to intervene as the Port of Montreal goes on another strike

The federal government is preparing to rush through legislation in the event that station workers in the Port of Montreal continue with a planned strike Monday morning.

An announcement letter issued Sunday indicates that Labor Minister Filomena Tassi could, as of Wednesday, introduce a bill aimed at ending the labor dispute.

The content of the bill has not been made public and it is unclear whether it will resemble conventional labor legislation.

The notification document gives the government the opportunity to introduce legislation quickly and bypass some of the usual legislative steps.

“Putting forward this announcement is our government’s least favored option. We believe in the collective bargaining process,” Tassi said in a series of tweets Sunday.

“However, the government must act when all other efforts are exhausted and a work stoppage is causing significant economic damage to Canadians.”

The strike is set to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, according to an announcement made last week by the union. A mediation session is scheduled to begin two hours later.

The possibility of another strike in the port just seven months after the previous one has alarmed businesses and politicians.

An extended work stoppage would disrupt the supply chains of hundreds of companies in Eastern Canada. The Quebec government had called on Ottawa to intervene in the labor dispute.

Quebec welcomes Ottawa intervention

Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon welcomed the federal government’s intention to legislate an end to the conflict.

“It’s a critical situation for our businesses. Two strikes a year is not an acceptable scenario,” Fitzgibbon said in a tweet on Sunday.

1,150 port workers affiliated with the Canadian Public Employees Union have been out of contract since 2018.

The union says the current conflict erupted when their employer, the Maritime Employers Association, extended the working day without consultation.

If the employer withdraws from this change, the union has promised to cancel the strike. For the past few weeks, union members have been protesting the changes by refusing to work on weekends or overtime.

The Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and is responsible for approximately 19,000 direct and indirect jobs.