Nicola Sturgeon will take care of rear seat drivers if SNP wins majority, says Willie Rennie





LajmetPolitika Nicola Sturgeon will have a whole host of seat drivers giving her various instructions on how to achieve Scottish independence if the SNP wins a majority, said Willie Rennie. The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader likened the situation to Theresa Mays’ stalled efforts to negotiate a Brexit deal between various demands from factions within her Conservative Party. Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr. Rennie said the last decade of Scottish politics has been marred by arguments over the constitution and fears about the prospect of another five years of nationalist war, unless the SNP could be deprived of a majority. Register in our Politics newspaper Register in our Politics newspaper He said he believed the SNPs’ plan for another independence referendum by 2023 would be thwarted if they failed to get an overall majority on May 6, and argued that parliament could focus on a recovery from the impact of the pandemic. of the coronavirus. Mr Rennie said: If the SNP, the nationalists, get a majority, I think Nicola will have a whole host of drivers in the back seat. Shes has lost control of the nationalist movement already and I think there will be people shouting all the time from the back seat telling her exactly in which direction to go and preach to them because the shell has your commitment to try and pursue all this independence agenda. But they do not agree with each other Alex Salmond wants him on the first day, he talks to go out on the street. I do not know quite well what the strategy of the Greens is, but we know that they changed their strategy a few weeks after the last election, so who knows what they will do this time, and there is no view single within the SNP on how this should be done. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.8232%"/> Nicola Sturgeon will have a whole host of seat drivers giving her various instructions on how to achieve Scottish independence if the SNP wins a majority, said Willie Rennie. Nicola keeps pushing him back and who knows where he will end up. Shes almost starts to look a bit like Theresa May who, despite her best efforts, Shes got a fractional move after what she was pulling in all sorts of directions and is trying to control things from the back seat. He added: “If we go back from that and make sure they do not get that majority, then there is a real chance we can make parliament focused on recovery.” This is the choice we have made. Weve got Nicola driving the car like the majority, with all these drivers in the back seat telling her where to go. Or we can have a parliament that is resolutely focused, working in partnership to recover first place and create jobs and tackle the climate emergency and make sure the NHS is back on track, and cutting expectations to treat mental health and make sure we have feedback on education. If we can do all those things that would be, I think, by offering a service instead that I think the last 10 years have not done because we are confused by the constitutional arguments. Maree Todd, SNPs Caithness candidate, Sutherland & Ross, said: Lib Dems means almost everything to try and stay relevant. As opposition parties fixate on which of them has the most Trump-like undemocratic stance on the constitution, the SNP has focused on getting Scotland out of and out of the pandemic, and distributing it to the people of Scotland. The SNP is the only party with credible and progressive policies to support people and businesses, including removing retail and hospitality business rates for 12 months, bringing forward plans to tackle child poverty, and investing in our NHS , to build more affordable housing, remove dental fees, and distribute free school meals to all elementary school students. Only two SNP votes will give an SNP government with transformative policies for a strong, honest and green recovery and decide Scotland’s future in Scotland in a post-pandemic referendum. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this article. We are more dependent on your support than ever since the changing consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect our advertisers.

