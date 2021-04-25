The UAE expresses solidarity with India by lighting the Burj Khalifa with the flag





Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 for mismanagement, corruption

BAGHDAD, Iraq: The deaths of more than 80 people in a fire at Baghdad Covid-19 hospital were seen by Iraqis on Sunday as further evidence of the deadly consequences of mismanagement and corruption.

The Iraqis, some of whom evacuated the wounded themselves, blamed Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, who was suspended on Sunday, with calls for him to be fired loudly on all social media.

The deadly fire broke out overnight Sunday at Baghdads Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital, blaming poorly stored oxygen cylinders.

The interior ministry said 82 people were killed and 110 injured.

An official with the Iraqi Commission for Human Rights said 28 of those killed were patients taken by critical ventilators to escape the blaze. The fire killed 82 people before dawn, sparking angry calls for officials to be fired at a site with long-deteriorated health infrastructure. (AFP) The evacuation was slow, painful and chaotic, with patients and their relatives filled with stairwells as they tried to get out.

President Barham Saleh wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the tragedy in Ibn Al-Khatib is the result of years of erosion of state institutions by corruption and mismanagement.

A doctor at the hospital said that throughout the Covid intensive care unit, there were no emergency exits or fire prevention systems.

Witnesses and doctors told AFP that many bodies had not yet been identified, the remains very burnt by strong flames.

These issues were raised in a 2017 public report on Iraq’s health sector, exhumed overnight after a fire by the country’s human rights commission.

His mismanagement that killed these people, added the doctor, who, on condition of anonymity, angered the hospitals in many shortcomings.

Managers walk around smoking in the hospital where oxygen cylinders are stored, he said. Even in intensive care, there are always two or three friends or relatives in a patient bed.

And, he added, this does not only happen in Ibn Al-Khatib, it is the same in all public hospitals.

When equipment breaks down, our director tells us not to report it, said a nurse at another hospital in Baghdad.

He says this would give a bad image of his creation, but really, we have nothing that works.

These institutions that until the 1980s were the pride of Iraq, known throughout the Arab world for its free high quality public health services, are now seen as an embarrassment by many.

Their equipment is outdated, staff is poorly trained and buildings are being demolished.

In Iraq, the health sector accounts for only two percent of the budget, despite the country being one of the richest in oil in the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Iraq has only 13 hospital beds and eight doctors for every 10,000 people. Forty years ago, there were 19 beds per person.

Moreover, with corruption and the unregulated drug market, speculation has driven prices down the roof.

From oxygen cylinders to vitamin C tablets, prices have risen threefold or more since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Iraqis have long chosen to go abroad for operations and treatment, mainly to neighboring Iran and Syria, where currency devaluations in recent years have increased their purchasing power.

For Iraqis, thousands of whom have been protesting for months starting in October 2019 against widespread corruption, the disruption of public services is a direct result of years of nepotism and political self-preservation.

On Sunday, Iraqis asked if the suspended Health Minister would be fired because he is backed by powerful Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr.

Local and hospital officials have already been suspended due to the fire and are being questioned, but they are just scapegoats, say angry social media users.

In the face of an intransigent status quo and leaders they consider corrupt and incompetent, Iraqis have long defended themselves.

As the fire raged on Sunday, it was the young men, with bare chests in shirts as masks for the face against the scorching smoke, who pulled the wounded from the burning building, loaded ambulances and helped survivors escape.

