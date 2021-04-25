The former Somali leader says soldiers attacked his home, blames the president





MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A former Somali leader accused his successor, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, of orchestrating an attack by soldiers on his home on Sunday as divisions deepened over an extension of his office. Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamuds The accusation against Mohamed on Twitter – which did not include details or evidence – came as factions within Somalia’s security forces exchanged fire in the capital Mogadishu. The blast, following Mohameds signing a law in mid-April that extends his two-year term, could deter security forces from their internationally backed fight against al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents in the Horn of Africa . It is very unfortunate that an army under the command of the former president attacked my residence, Mohamud said, referring to Mohamed as a former president. I have already warned (about) and reiterated the dangers of security politicization. Farmajo is responsible for the consequences, he said, referring to Mohamed by his nickname. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations by Mohamud, who was replaced as head of state by Mohamed in 2017. But Homeland Security Minister Hassan Hundubey denied that the government had raided the former presidents at home, according to the Somali National News Agency. Hundubey said of Sunday’s fighting in Mogadishu that government troops had subdued the militia. He did not say with whom the militia allies were. After attempts to find a solution through negotiations failed, security forces intervened and ended the operation against the militia, Hundubey said in a Facebook broadcast. As well as sparking controversy in Somalia, the extension of Mohameds’s term has put him on a collision course with foreign donors backing his government in hopes of bringing stability to Somalia after three decades of chaos. GUNFIRE Gunshots were heard in Mogadishu on Sunday as residents reported clashes between security forces units for and against Mohamed. The gunfire and the sound of the heaviest guns thought to be mortars continued into the evening. A Reuters reporter saw four vehicles south of Mogadishu carrying forces from the loyal Abgal clan of Saney Abdule, a military commander from the Hirshabelle area of ​​central Somalia. Abdule had announced that he would come to Mogadishu to denounce the extension of the presidents’ term. Phone calls and text messages to the government spokesman about this also went unanswered. Last week, police chief Mogadishu announced he was suspending parliament to stop extending his term but was fired minutes later. Another Somali general has threatened to take over Mogadishu airport to protest the extension. Somalia, which plunged into civil war in 1991, has been in a new political crisis since the cancellation of elections in February. Another opposition politician also said his house was attacked by soldiers allied with Mohamed on Sunday. Farmajos forces attacked my house. With me were lawmakers and military officials who had come to break up quickly and deliberately, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, chairman of the opposition Wadajir party, said on Twitter. Like Mohamud, he gave no further details. Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; additional reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdirahman Hussein; Written by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair, Gareth Jones and Andrew Cawthorne

