The EU is preparing a swift response to India’s request for coronavirus assistance





European Union leaders said on Sunday they were ready to mobilize and provide support to India as it endures a new surge in coronavirus cases. Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support., Posted on Twitter the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is pooling resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people! Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support. The EU is pooling resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people! https://t.co/Pv8ezFPdS3 Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2021 European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenari wrote on Twitter, “With the request for help from #India, we have activated the Civil Protection Mechanism #EU. [European Union] will do its best to mobilize assistance to support people e [India]. Our #ERCC is already coordinating EU countries that are ready to quickly provide the #oxygen & urgently needed medicines. “ In a statement issued by Steffen Seibert, German Federal Government spokeswoman German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “To the people of India I want to express my sympathy for the terrible suffering that # Covid19 has brought back to your communities. The fight against the pandemic is war “Germany stands unresolved with India and is urgently preparing a support mission.” chancellery #Merkel: Solidarity and support for the people of India. #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/FJO5cSAEYb Steffen Seibert (@RegSpeaker) April 25, 2021 The statements come on the same day that the US government announced it would provide support to the Indian government and Indian healthcare providers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in India. Several other countries have issued travel restrictions from India including Italy, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Indonesia. India’s hospital system is currently struggling with a tremendous increase in cases while also struggling to get the necessary supplies like oxygen. Some hospitals have turned to the federal government for help. India currently has the second highest infections in the world, surpassing Brazil. A number of healthcare experts have called President Biden Joe BidenTroy Carter wins race to fill Louisiana House NC chief Cedric Richmond to ask court to release Andrew Brown’s shooting body camera footage How schools can spend 0 billion responsibly MM MORE to remove export controls on raw materials needed to produce AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use in India but not in the US, currently has tens of millions of AstraZeneca doses on hand, which experts have said will be used better as donations to other countries in need of blows.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos