India’s super rich deadline for beatings, lands in UK on private jets | India News





Photo used for representation purposes only LONDONR: India’s super-rich paid tens of thousands of pounds to fly to Britain by private jet before the Covid-hit country was added to the UK red list of travel even when some charter flights arranged for others were refused landing permits.

Webpage FlightAware shows that eight private jets that would have cost 70,000 each (about Rs 72 lakh) over to arrive arrived from India at London Luton Airport in the 24 hours before travel restrictions began at 8.30am on Friday morning. Four of these arrived from Mumbai, three from Delhi and one from Ahmedabad.

A private VT-AHI aircraft whose ownership could not be immediately verified departed from Mumbai airport at 21.42 on Thursday and landed at Luton Airport at 6.53am, just an hour and a half before the landing window closed. The flight returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

Another private jet, piloted by global private aviation company VistaJet, had departed from Mumbai on Thursday evening and landed it just 40 minutes ahead of schedule.

A private Qatar Executive plane left Mumbai at 4.59pm on Thursday and arrived at 2.34am STI. A private T7-NAP aircraft left Mumbai at 12.54 on Thursday. A Qatari executive flight from Ahmedabad landed at London Luton Airport on Thursday night.

Three flights from Delhi, too, arrived on Thursday. These include a Qatar Executive aircraft, an Air Hamburg aircraft and a VistaJet aircraft. VistaJet promotes “luxury bedding, cashmere blankets, Christofle silver and porcelain items and a library curated by Heywood Hill”.

Indian passengers with less money were unable to get seats on direct flights last week. A small number of carriers had requested additional flights from India as many passengers, including students, requested to fly to Britain before the updated red list went into effect.

A London-based travel agency called Tickets to India had registered one Qatar Airways the flight to depart from Delhi on Thursday 22 April and had sold all 300 countries with 1,100 for economy and 1,600 for business. On Wednesday she said at her Facebook age the flight “could not go forward as well Civil Aviation Authority in the UK has denied issuing the landing permit. “All passengers have been reimbursed.

A spokesman for Civil Aviation Authority in the UK, said, “We received a number of requests from non-British airlines to operate charter flights between India and the UK last week. These applications were rejected, or withdrawn from the application process, as they were unfortunately not able to to meet the qualification of Indian Governments The Civil Aviation Authority is happy to consider any future requests, but these should meet the governance and bilateral qualification criteria. ”

Under current bilateral agreements, only 15 flights a week are allowed to operate between India and the UK. All non-UK air carriers wishing to undertake commercial services to and from the UK are required to hold a foreign transport permit.

India being added to the red list means that anyone without British residency rights or citizenship is barred from entering the country. Those with UK citizenship or residence must pass the mandatory 10-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos