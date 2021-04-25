Snow warning for parts of southern Alberta predicts up to 40 cm of snow

Canadian Press

Latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for April 24, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Canada as of 7:30 pm ET on Saturday 24 April, 2021. There are 1,172,004 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,172,004 confirmed cases (86,371 active, 1,061,706 resolved, 23,927 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. On Saturday there were 7,424 new cases. The active case rate is 227.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 57,072 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 8,153. There were 48 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 336 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 48. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.96 per 100,000 people. 30,705,297 tests have been completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,056 confirmed cases (27 active, 1,023 resolved, six deaths). On Saturday there were three new cases. The active case rate is 5.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 238,350 tests have been completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 175 confirmed cases (11 active, 164 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 138,246 tests have been completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,990 confirmed cases (201 active, 1,722 resolved, 67 deaths). On Saturday there were 52 new cases. The active case rate is 20.52 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 190 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 27. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people. 487,385 tests have been completed. _ New Brunswick: 1,847 confirmed cases (137 active, 1,675 resolved, 35 deaths). There were eight new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 17.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 69 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 10. There was a new death reported on Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.48 per 100,000 people. 290,703 tests have been completed. _ Quebec: 343,794 confirmed cases (11,258 active, 321,667 resolved, 10,869 deaths). On Saturday there were 1,106 new cases. The active case rate is 131.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,186 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,169. There were 13 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 76 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 11. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 126.76 per 100,000 people. 8,039,135 tests have been completed. _ Ontario: 441,404 confirmed cases (41,473 active, 392,044 resolved, 7,887 deaths). There were 4,094 new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 281.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28,659 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 4,094. There were 24 new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 189 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 27. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.53 per 100,000 people. 13,627,821 tests have been completed. _ Manitoba: 37,339 confirmed cases (1,891 active, 34,481 resolved, 967 deaths). On Saturday there were 276 new cases. The active case rate is 137.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,350 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 193. On Saturday there were three new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.11 per 100,000 people. 657,128 tests have been completed. _ Saskatchewan: 39,683 confirmed cases (2,558 active, 36,652 resolved, 473 deaths). On Saturday there were 286 new cases. The active case rate is 217.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,812 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 259. On Saturday there were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 40.13 per 100,000 people. 744,859 tests have been completed. _ Alberta: 180,369 confirmed cases (19,702 active, 158,603 resolved, 2,064 deaths). There were 1,592 new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 445.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,090 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,584. There were five new deaths reported Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.68 per 100,000 people. 4,024,151 tests have been completed. _ British Columbia: 123,758 confirmed cases (9,065 active, 113,139 resolved, 1,554 deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 176.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,651 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 807. On Saturday there were zero new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 24 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.19 per 100,000 people. 2,420,042 tests have been completed. _ Yukon: 80 confirmed cases (two active, 77 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,865 tests have been completed. _ Northwest Territories: 48 confirmed cases (five active, 43 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 11.07 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 17,577 tests have been completed. _ Nunavut: 448 confirmed cases (41 active, 403 resolved, four deaths). There were seven new cases on Saturday. The active case rate is 104.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 34 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five. There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. 10,959 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 24, 2021. The Canadian Press