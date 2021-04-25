International
Ireland hits one million coronavirus vaccines, historic first dose
reland has reached a milestone in one million coronavirus vaccines.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin congratulated all those involved in spreading the program in a tweet on Sunday evening.
I was just informed by what we have achieved 1 Million first doses of # Covide Vaccine. Excellent work from all vaccination teams and GPs across the country, he posted.
Earlier Taoiseach, who is 60, said he expects to sign up for an AstraZeneca vaccination when allowed according to his age this week.
Evidence is strong about AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson that the benefits outweigh the risks, he told RTEs’ program The Week In Politics.
Paul Reid, chief executive of the Executive Health Service, said it had been a strong week for the vaccination program with more than 170,000 strokes administered.
Mr Martin also said he wanted to ensure that when the company reopened after the last blockade, it remained open.
He does not want to see the stop / start closure in the battle against Covid-19 anymore, adding that it will be the topic for this summer outside.
From Monday, non-contact sports activities, such as golf and tennis, can resume, outdoor visitor attractions, such as zoos, wildlife parks and pet farms, can be reopened and maximum participation in funeral will increase to 25.
This topic in nature is critical because we know that nature is less harmful in the context of the spread of this virus than indoors, Mr Martin said.
I can understand that the livelihoods in the hospitality sector are in danger, they have been destroyed as a result of this pandemic, but everything we open now, we want to keep open.
We want to close this start / stop close and many people in different sectors have told us that.
Mr Martin said the Government’s strategy was working towards virus control.
He said future reopenings to be considered include outdoor sports, non-essential minority, hair salons and religious services.
We will review it for May and hopefully we will be able to do something regarding May, he said.
But we understand the danger of home.
For summer, I think nature should be the theme.
We just have to keep up the pressure on this virus while vaccinating because the impact of vaccines is transformative in terms of reducing mortality, reducing serious diseases and transmission as well.
He added: We are moving carefully and we were not letting go of the rip for summer. There are risks associated with the decisions we make, we need to balance this.
It’s all about doing the right thing to protect the Irish people, even if it does for short-term unpopularity.
Lockshte a very long jam, it has been very difficult for people, but we had to remove the numbers and we have.
We have removed the pressure from the hospital systems, which was a key objective of ours. We have reduced the virus but it is still at levels that would worry if there was any significant increase.
He said current advice on international travel would be reviewed in July, when a significant number of vaccines are expected to be administered across Europe.
Mr Martin was also asked about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Ireland is awaiting approval of that strike by the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC).
Taoiseach described it as a very important vaccine.
He said the NIAC could benefit from the Johnson & Johnson strike examination in the United States and Europe.
He is reading and evaluating all that data before making her decision and engaging with the chief medical officer, he said, adding that Pfizer and BioNTech are increasing vaccine supplies in the country.
Another 160,000 doses of AstraZeneca stroke are also expected to arrive in Ireland this week.
Another coronavirus-related death and another 429 confirmed cases of the virus were announced on Sunday in Ireland.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, there were 174 positive patients in the hospital, of whom 45 were in the ICU.
