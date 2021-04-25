Blocking the Suez Canal as a catalyst for innovation

The blockade of the Suez Canal pushes us to review entry arrangements and practices for individual ships using maritime infrastructure and limited capacity crossings. In a new article that envisages the passage of ships in limited capacity areas by Michael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Lars Jensen, Theo Notteboom, Torbjrn Rydbergh, Rachael White, Hanane Becha, Luisa Rodriguez and Peter Sand, the authors verify the extraction model of serial numbers based on the sequence of arrival of ships at the two entrances of the Suez Canal translates into the actual passage through the canal leading to an elaboration of the concept of slot management for congested areas.

On March 23, 2021, the 20,124 TEU Ever Given container ship, one of the largest in the world, crashed into the Suez Canal. When the Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, more than 350 ships were lining up at both ends. It took 6 days to bring the ranks to normal levels.

The blockade of the Suez Canal prompts us to review entry regulations and practices for ships using maritime infrastructure and limited capacity crossings. The next forecast by forecasting the turnover of the Suez Canal and a slot management system can help in choosing the planning of operations along the maritime supply chain and the use of infrastructure.

Better planning tools for congested areas

Shipping is the largest and oldest sharing economy in the world. Infrastructure, resources and the natural environment are co-used by many actors seeking coordination for optimal operations. The principle of first arrival, served first, determines the operation of many areas limited in capacity, especially ports and canals. This leads to haste, then waiting for practices, fuel loss and unnecessary discharges. Good reasons to change current practices.

During the blockade of the Suez Canal, ship queues increased rapidly (figure 1). One day after the reopening of the Canal, maritime supply chain actors could not estimate when a ship waiting in line or heading for the Canal would pass. This uncertainty highlighted the need for better tools to establish situation awareness and ship forecast forecast flow.

Figure 1: Days in the waiting area before the north and south crossings through the Suez Canal all ships (up) and container ships (down)

A new model possible

Assigning a queue number to each of the vessels arriving at the Channel can improve operation. Extended in data and forecasts regarding vessels heading to the Channel, queue numbers can form a basis for optimizing the time for each vessel to pass through.

AIS data help to capture the movement of all vessels (Figure 1). Thus, forecasting models can be constructed that take into account the number of vessels heading to the Channel to calculate the expected waiting time and the alternative availability of nests. As ships operate according to such forecasts and adjust their speed, the predicted future situation in the Channel for other ships approaching the changes. As such, each vessel context becomes a function of the behavior of other vessels heading towards the Channel. Continuous updating of situation awareness is essential (as illustrated in Figure 2).

Figure 2: Dynamic adaptation of changed ship behavior

Inspired by the way human practices are regulated, it would be reasonable to consider the implementation of arrival and virtual transit tickets, given while the ship is on its way. This would be the first step towards a need-driven nest-based model, where sequential numbers are determined before the ship arrives. This would be a change from governance based on actual achievements to virtual accomplishments endorsing appointment economics.

There may also be opportunities to jump the line if arrangements are made for online slots to be exchanged between the parties using point by point. This would then enable the shipping industry to inform subsequent actors in the value chain about the time of arrival.

The principle of first coming, first served may turn out to be outdated. Sharing data with trusted parties to build intelligence is a clear goal in the digital age. Marine digitalization is accelerating and is an essential part of the solution. A marine chocolate unlocking model that allows coordination before physical arrival seems a call to action in turbulent times today.