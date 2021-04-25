International
Blocking the Suez Canal as a catalyst for innovation
The blockade of the Suez Canal pushes us to review entry arrangements and practices for individual ships using maritime infrastructure and limited capacity crossings. In a new article that envisages the passage of ships in limited capacity areas by Michael Lind, Wolfgang Lehmacher, Lars Jensen, Theo Notteboom, Torbjrn Rydbergh, Rachael White, Hanane Becha, Luisa Rodriguez and Peter Sand, the authors verify the extraction model of serial numbers based on the sequence of arrival of ships at the two entrances of the Suez Canal translates into the actual passage through the canal leading to an elaboration of the concept of slot management for congested areas.
On March 23, 2021, the 20,124 TEU Ever Given container ship, one of the largest in the world, crashed into the Suez Canal. When the Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, more than 350 ships were lining up at both ends. It took 6 days to bring the ranks to normal levels.
The blockade of the Suez Canal prompts us to review entry regulations and practices for ships using maritime infrastructure and limited capacity crossings. The next forecast by forecasting the turnover of the Suez Canal and a slot management system can help in choosing the planning of operations along the maritime supply chain and the use of infrastructure.
Better planning tools for congested areas
Shipping is the largest and oldest sharing economy in the world. Infrastructure, resources and the natural environment are co-used by many actors seeking coordination for optimal operations. The principle of first arrival, served first, determines the operation of many areas limited in capacity, especially ports and canals. This leads to haste, then waiting for practices, fuel loss and unnecessary discharges. Good reasons to change current practices.
During the blockade of the Suez Canal, ship queues increased rapidly (figure 1). One day after the reopening of the Canal, maritime supply chain actors could not estimate when a ship waiting in line or heading for the Canal would pass. This uncertainty highlighted the need for better tools to establish situation awareness and ship forecast forecast flow.
Figure 1: Days in the waiting area before the north and south crossings through the Suez Canal all ships (up) and container ships (down)
A new model possible
Assigning a queue number to each of the vessels arriving at the Channel can improve operation. Extended in data and forecasts regarding vessels heading to the Channel, queue numbers can form a basis for optimizing the time for each vessel to pass through.
AIS data help to capture the movement of all vessels (Figure 1). Thus, forecasting models can be constructed that take into account the number of vessels heading to the Channel to calculate the expected waiting time and the alternative availability of nests. As ships operate according to such forecasts and adjust their speed, the predicted future situation in the Channel for other ships approaching the changes. As such, each vessel context becomes a function of the behavior of other vessels heading towards the Channel. Continuous updating of situation awareness is essential (as illustrated in Figure 2).
Figure 2: Dynamic adaptation of changed ship behavior
Inspired by the way human practices are regulated, it would be reasonable to consider the implementation of arrival and virtual transit tickets, given while the ship is on its way. This would be the first step towards a need-driven nest-based model, where sequential numbers are determined before the ship arrives. This would be a change from governance based on actual achievements to virtual accomplishments endorsing appointment economics.
There may also be opportunities to jump the line if arrangements are made for online slots to be exchanged between the parties using point by point. This would then enable the shipping industry to inform subsequent actors in the value chain about the time of arrival.
The principle of first coming, first served may turn out to be outdated. Sharing data with trusted parties to build intelligence is a clear goal in the digital age. Marine digitalization is accelerating and is an essential part of the solution. A marine chocolate unlocking model that allows coordination before physical arrival seems a call to action in turbulent times today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]