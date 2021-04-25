US pledges medical help in India, where COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitalsExBulletin





footprint Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times via Getty Images The United States will deploy more medical assistance to India in an effort to combat the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The promise came during a phone call between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Sunday as India has become the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic and the country’s health system is collapsing. “Just as India sent aid to the United States after our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need.” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, which went on to say that the US will allow the export of some urgently needed raw materials for the production of vaccines, as well as the delivery of test kits, fans and personal protective equipment, among other aids. The US had previously banned the export of vaccine raw materials, declaring an obligation to take care of Americans first. India reported nearly 350,000 new cases on Sunday, more than any country in any day since the pandemic began, the fourth day in a row the country has broken this bleak world record. Many numbers of concern cases are unfortunately counted as test kits are difficult to find and hospitals are completely outnumbered. The sudden point has completely taken the place out of the spotlight. In late January and early February this year, cases were at record levels, and the Indian government announced one last game about the pandemic. Restrictions were eased, travel resumed and rallies returned. Now cases and deaths have ascended to heaven. The crematoria are running day and night, unable to walk with the bodies. There are desperate demands for oxygen, hospital beds and medicines. Oxygen is by far the biggest need in the country right now. Hospitals are trying to provide oxygen to patients who are unable to provide a hospital bed, which is difficult in itself. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, die every day with doctors unable to help. A journalist for a long time who could not receive treatment live-tweeted his declining oxygen levels until he died. “I have never felt so desperate or helpless,” said Dr. Trupti Gilada said in a video on Facebook she recorded herself crying as she was hugged in her car outside the Mumbai hospital where she works. “We are seeing young people. We have a 35-year-old who is in a ventilator. Please pray for our patients.” Sunday’s promise also said the United States was urgently “pursuing options to ensure oxygen generation” and would deploy a team of public health advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Agency for International Development to work with health officials in India and at the US Embassy. Lauren Frayer contributed reporting from Mumbai.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos