Explained: Why Russia wants to leave the International Space Station
After more than two decades of international cooperation in space research, Russia this week announced it would withdraw from the International Space Station in 2025 and build and operate its own floating laboratory that will launch into orbit by 2030.
The decision to leave also comes at a time when relations between Russia and the US have steadily deteriorated on multiple fronts, with both powers also blaming each other for the militarization of space.
Roscosmos space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency, “If in 2030, according to our plans, we can put it in orbit, it will be a colossal breakthrough.
“The will is there to take a new step in exploring space with people.”
What does the International Space Station do?
A space station is essentially a large spaceship that remains in low-Earth orbit for extended periods of time. It is like a big lab in space and allows astronauts to come on board and stay for weeks or months to perform microgravity experiments.
The Mir space station of the former Soviet Union, and later operated by Russia, was operational from 1986 to 2001. The ISS has been in space since 1998 and has been known for exemplary cooperation between the five participating space agencies that have run it: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).
For more than 20 years since its inception, humans have lived continuously and conducted scientific investigations on over $ 150 billion ISS under microgravity conditions, being able to make impossible advances in research on Earth.
According to NASA, 243 people from 19 countries have visited the ISS so far, and the floating laboratory has hosted more than 3,000 research and educational investigations by researchers in 108 countries and areas, conducting research in various disciplines, including biology. physiology and physical, material and spatial science.
The latest US-Russia space rivalry
Russia has been a key player in making the ISS a success, with other space agencies relying on advanced Russian technology to build the modular space station to build the space station in the early years, according to a Financial Times report.
Russia was also in need because of its Soyuz passenger vehicle, which served as the only way to transport astronauts to the ISS since the US retired its Space Shuttle Program in 2011. This support in Russia ended the year passed, however, when the US began using the SpaceX system developed by Elon Musk.
This was a major blow to Roscosmos, as it meant an end to the funding it received from NASA for transporting astronauts to the space station. Between 2011 and 2019, NASA had spent $ 3.9 billion on Soyuz flights, the report said.
Next year, the U.S. is expected to have another domestic option other than SpaceX, as the Boeings delayed Starliner capsule is expected to become operational.
Development also comes at a time when relations between the West and Russia have gone from bad to worse. The US has blamed the Kremlin for carrying out the SolarWinds attack and interfering in the 2020 elections. Last week, Russia joined the NATO alliance after being accused by the Czech Republic of being involved in a 2014 bombing of a warehouse. weapons.
Last year, the U.S. accused Russia of conducting a weapons test after it was said that a projectile had been fired from a Russian satellite. Russia, in turn, blamed the US for treating space as a military theater.
So what does Russia plan to do now?
Russia now plans to build and manage its own space station, which it intends to launch into orbit by 2030. According to an Interfax report, its space module is being assembled by the Energy corporation and will cost at least $ 5 billion.
The station is said to orbit the Earth at a higher latitude, enabling it to better observe the polar regions, especially as Russia plans to develop the Arctic sea route as the ice melts.
Building a new station would also help Russia overcome the challenges currently facing its cosmonauts in the aging ISS, such as conducting experiments and adapting the latest technology to a hardware architecture that is over two decades old. old.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said, “We can not risk our lives [of our cosmonauts]. The situation that today is associated with the structure and the aging metal, can lead to irreversible consequences – catastrophe. “We must not allow that to happen.”
However, leaving the ISS will also mean that Russian researchers will lose access to a lab that has seen over 15 years of engineering and assembly work to build it, and whose potential is only now expected to really take hold. NASA has ruled out withdrawing the ISS until at least 2028, and may continue to use it after that by updating key systems, the FT report said.
Borisov also said Russia would manage the space station itself, but left the door open for other countries to join. Last year, Russia rejected a U.S. offer to be part of the Artemis program, and last month signed an agreement with China to jointly develop a lunar base.
