The Chadian army refuses talks with the rebels while the opposition puts pressure on civilian rule





NDJAMENA (Reuters) – Chads’ ruling military council has rejected an offer from northern rebels for a ceasefire and talks, calling them outlaws to be tracked down and arrested for their role in the death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefield. Photograph Photograph: Soldiers attend the funeral of the late Chadian President Idriss Deby in N’Djamena, Chad, 23 April 2021. Christophe Petit Tesson / Swimming pool via REUTERS The rebels, known as the Front for Change and Reconciliation in Chad (FACT), said Sunday they were ready to discuss a political solution, two weeks after they poured the border on election day demanding the end of Debys’s 30-year rule. They came close to 200-300 km (125-185 miles) from the capital NDjamena before being pushed back by the army. The air force has since bombed rebel positions, the army and rebels said. The army said Saturday it had eliminated the rebels. In the face of this situation, which is endangering Chad and the stability of the entire region, it is not the time for mediation or illegal negotiations, spokesman Azem Bermendao Agouna said in a statement. He said some of the rebels had fled to Niger and asked authorities there to capture them. Deby was killed on April 19 while visiting troops at the front, shortly after winning the election. His death shook the country of Central Africa, which has long been a Western ally against Islamic militants. After Debys’s death, a military council headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, took power and said it would oversee an 18-month transition to elections. Opposition politicians called it a coup. The rebels said they would not accept a monarchy and vowed to march on NDjamena, before meeting resistance. The FACT is ready to observe a ceasefire for a political solution that respects Chad’s independence and sovereignty and does not endorse a coup d’état, FACT spokesman Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol told Reuters on Sunday. CIVIL-MILITARY RULE? The military council is under pressure to hand over power to a transitional civilian government as soon as possible. The African Union has expressed great concern about the military takeover, while France and regional powers are pushing for a civil-military solution. A move towards interim civil-military rule could offer Chad a way out of the crisis. Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani are acting as mediators on behalf of the African Union. United Nations representatives are also holding talks with both sides. A consensus is emerging between opposition politicians and civil society to support a transitional civilian president with a military vice president or prime minister, they told Reuters. The proposal will reflect a transition in Mali, where a coup last August prompted international calls for the military to relinquish power. A civilian president has been appointed with a vice president by the military, though the Malian opposition is still concerned about the armies held in power. Most of us are in favor of coexistence between the military, politicians and civil society, said Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, president of the opposition PLD party. The Malian model … is very inspiring. Any agreement will require cooperation from the military council. Its spokesman, Azem Bermendao Agouna, said it was open to discussions, but added: The army will solve all major challenges and hold free and transparent elections. Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Edmund Blair, Gareth Jones and Daniel Wallis

