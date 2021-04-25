Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

NS records 63 new infections, mostly in one day since the onset of the pandemic.

Ottawa ‘constantly’ looking at further COVID-19 border measures, Freeland says.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu tests positive for COVID-19.

More than 11.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Canada to date. Get the latest updates from your region on the CBC News Vaccine Tracker.

Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected] or join us directly in the comments now.

New ScotlandPrime Minister Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have announced tougher COVID-19 measures and tougher penalties for those violating public health rules after the province reported a record break of 63 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

It’s the highest one-day rise the province has recorded since the pandemic first appeared last spring.

All Nova Scotians are now required to avoid traveling outside their immediate community unless it is for essential reasons, e.g. work or medical appointments.

At a news conference Sunday, Rankin said the official order for the change will come this week and will be in effect until at least May 20th. Internal and external meeting limits have also been reduced to 10 persons for all regions outside the Halifax area.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s top health official, right, and Prime Minister Iain Rankin were seen at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on April 16. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)

Rankin and Strangboth had harsh words for those who broke the rules, especially the 22 people who had been booked earlier this weekend at a large rally. Dalhousie University has confirmed that some of those at the meeting were students, and the university will consider the suspensions.

Rankin said he was relieved to hear police issue fines under the Health Protection Act, but he said the current $ 1,000 fine is not enough for that long, so the province has been raised to $ 2,000.

Moreover, to curb the recent peak in the number of cases, provincial health officials returned once again to mass testing, an effort that helped them beat a wave of community outbreaks in the Halifax region at the end of the year. passed.

There are also rapid testing sites located at the Dartmouth East Community Center and the Alderney Gate Public Library, also in Dartmouth.

People line up for the fast COVID-19 test at the East Dartmouth Community Center in Nova Scotia on Sunday. (Mark Doiron / CBC)

All over the world, some countries are looking at ways to toaid India as it struggles with an increase in COVID-19 cases threatening to overload the country’s hospitals.

Britain says it is shipping 600 pieces of medical equipment, including ventilators; Germany is considering providing a portable oxygen generator; and the chief medical adviser to the administration of Dr. Anthony Faucithe Biden on the pandemic says the US is looking for ways to increase India’s vaccine supply, such as sending doses or helping the country “make its own vaccines”.

In Canada, Minister of Public Utilities and Procurement Anita AnandsaidOttawa is in contact with India and that Canada “will stand ready with PPE and fan and any item that may be useful”.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 5:45 p.m. ET Sunday, Canada had reported 1,178,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 86,232 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 23,965.

IN British Columbia, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewartis threatening to use a court order against the Corduroy restaurant, which has often challenged public health orders at lingerie dinners.

Insouth Langley Township, one of Main Mainland’s high-transmission neighborhoods, Fraser Health is offering vaccines at a clinic for those born in 1981 or earlier.

People wearing face masks are in Vancouver on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Alberta recorded 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Sunday,Saskatchewan tallied249 new cases and two deaths andManitobarecorded 259 new cases but no new deaths

Ontario reported 3,947 new infections and 24 fatalities as the number of patients in intensive care units once again reached a record high.

Meanwhile, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Sunday that a new round of pandemic payments will be coming to parents across the province.

Starting Monday, payments will be made to parents through the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit program to help working parents of preschool children, those in kindergarten and middle school up to grade 12, and those up to at the age of 21 for children and young people with special needs.

Occurs now in Queens Park: A distanced demonstration by health workers against pandemic response. Here are their requirements: @CBCNews @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/jnRrcCyOUn –@TalRicci

Quebec confirmed 1,014 new cases and 13 other deaths. Infection rates continued to stabilize across the province over the weekend and two of the most troubled regions posted encouraging figures on Sunday.

Chaudire-Appalaches, which has been the epicenter of the third wave, recorded 95 new cases, the lowest daily total in three weeks. Meanwhile, the Quebec City region, also hit hard in the third wave, recorded 92 new cases, the lowest daily total in a month.

Both areas, along with Outaouais, are subject to increased blockade measures, which are set to remain in place until May 3rd.

A person wearing a face mask walks with a sign to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

In the Atlantic provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador added two new cases Sunday while New Brunswick recorded four.

In the north, Nunavut reported seven new infections while Northwestern territories identified another Yellowknife casein, which officials say is part of a group of five cases in the city.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 146.5 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths was 3.1 million.

IN AsiaJapan’s supermarket, bars and theaters close on Sunday as part of emergency measures to slow an increase in infections. The 17-day restrictions are declared for Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo and Osaka, ahead of the “Golden Week” holidays, when the Japanese usually travel extensively.

People wearing face masks pass shuttle stores to an underground shopping arcade in Osaka, Japan, on Sunday. (Yohei Fukuyama / Kyodo News / Associated Press)

IN Europe, Italy ‘s Health Minister on Sunday signed an ordinance banning entry to Italy for anyone who has been to India in the last 14 days.

IN Americas, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested that the military could be called to the streets to restore order if the blocking measures against the COVID-19 he opposes lead to chaos.

IN Africa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, although his office did not say what type of vaccine was used. Egypt generally uses China’s Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines.

Do you have a question or something to say? CBC News is directly in the comments now.