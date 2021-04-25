Connect with us

Britain ‘WILL Lower Beef Standards to Secure Trade Deal’ – but we can drink cheaper wine from Australia

  • Australia has pushed for the move as part of a new trade deal with the UK
  • Liz Trusssaid said food standards were an issue she would not give up
  • Miss Truss said wine from Australia would be cheaper to buy in the UK

By Daniel Martin Policy Editor for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Britain will not lower its food standards so it can import hormone-treated beef, said Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Australia has pushed for the move as part of a new post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

But the cabinet minister said this was an issue she would not leave.

Ms Truss said: “I am fully aware that they would not lower our food import standards.

Liz Truss said wine from Australia would be cheaper to buy in the UK if a trade deal is reached

The UK is also coming under pressure from the US to allow the import of hormone-treated beef and chlorinated chicken as the price for a trade deal

Asked if that meant importing hormone-treated beef would not be allowed, she told Times Radio: Correct. Banned is prohibited at the moment as far as our import standards are concerned.

However, Miss Truss said wine from Australia would be cheaper to buy in the UK if a trade deal is reached.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan left London last week after two days of talks with Miss Truss. Both sides believe a trade agreement can in principle be reached by June.

But there are concerns about the potential effects on British farmers, with some worried that they will not be able to sell their meat as cheaply as products imported from Australia.

The UK is also being pressured by the US to allow the import of hormone-treated beef and chlorinated chicken as a price for a trade deal.

In an interview with the BBC Andrew Marr, Miss Truss reiterated that the UK would not lower its food standards to reach an agreement with Australia.

I can absolutely promise they would not lower our excellent food standards to make this trade deal, she said.

But what we are going to do through this trade deal is make sure that we get fantastic British products in Australia at a much cheaper price, so whether whiskey or its machines will help boost jobs and increase in all over Britain.

And it also gives us access to the fantastic fast-growing part of the world, Asia-Pacific.

We expected 66 percent of the world middle class to be there by 2030.

So it has to do with job creation and growth for the future and Britain’s rush to the fastest growing parts of the world.

Asked about the price of wine in Skys Ridge on Sunday, she said: Well, this is one of the many benefits that would come from the Australian trade deal.

Uncertainty erupted over the discussions last week when Miss Truss allies described her Australian counterpart as inexperienced ahead of his visit to Britain. But Ms. Truss said the two had a very positive relationship.

She said: We are now in a brief glimpse of reaching our first post-Brexit trade agreement which is being negotiated from scratch and I look forward to agreeing in principle over the next few weeks. And it will bring huge benefits to the British economy, whether its whiskey industry, car industry, financial services industry and also opens up great opportunities for us in the Asia-Pacific market, one of the fastest growing parts of world.

