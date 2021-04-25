International
World Earthquake Report for Sunday, April 25, 2021 / Volcano Discovery
Diell, 25 April 2021, 22:20
22:20 PM | BY: IMPLEMENTER
Worldwide magnitude 3 earthquakes over the past 24 hours on April 25, 2021
Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 36 earthquakes 4.0+, 105 earthquakes 3.0+, 231 earthquakes 2.0+ (374 total)
This report is being updated every hour.
MAGNITUDE 5+: 2 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 4+: 36 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 3+: 105 earthquakes
MAGNITUDE 2+: 231 earthquakes
No earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher
The 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours):
# 1: Earthquake 5.2 South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, 26 April 6:49 am (GMT +12)
# 2: Earthquake 5.0 South Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, 26 April 7:44 am (GMT +12)
# 3: Earthquake 4.9 South Pacific Ocean, 97 km southeast of Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia, 25 April 2021 10:52 am (GMT +9)
# 4: 4.8 Philippine Sea quake April 25 7:06 pm (GMT +9)
# 5: 4.8 earthquake Flores Sea, 52 km north of Ruteng, Indonesia, 26 April 2:34 (GMT +8)
# 6: 4.7 Tomini Bay earthquake, 80 km west of Gorontalo, Indonesia, 25 April 2:33 pm (GMT +8)
# 7: Earthquake 4.7 35 km west of Xinyuan, Xinjiang, China, April 25 3:33 pm (GMT +8)
# 8: Earthquake 4.7 South Pacific Ocean, 242 km southwest of Apia, Tuamasaga, Samoa, April 26 10:07 (GMT +13)
# 9: 4.6 Xinjiang earthquake, 63 km southwest of Druzhba, Alakol district, Almaty Oblysy, Kazakhstan, 25 April 4:30 pm (GMT +8)
# 10: 4.6 earthquake North Atlantic Ocean 25 April 9:29 (GMT -3)
Reported quakes felt:
# 1: 2.4 15 km N earthquake Morgan Hill, CA, USA, April 25, 2021 05:00 GMT – 408 reports
# 2: 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Placer County, California, 15 mi west of Carson City, Nevada, USA, April 25, 2021 8:33 am (GMT -7) – 365 reports
# 3: 3.9 earthquake Western Mediterranean, 31 km northeast of Bejaia, Bjaa, Algeria, 25 April 3:07 pm (GMT +0) – 42 reports
# 4: 2.4 9 km SE earthquake in Dollar Point, CA, USA, April 25, 2021 15:40 GMT – 23 reports
# 5: 3.0 magnitude 9 earthquake north of Cedar City, Iron County, Utah, USA, April 25, 2021 6:29 am (GMT -6) – 19 reports
# 6: 2.7 Placer County, California Earthquake, 15 mi West of Carson City, Nevada, USA, April 25, 2021 15:44 GMT – 16 reports
# 7: 4.1 Bali Sea earthquake, 37 km north of Mataram, Indonesia, 26 April 12:39 am (GMT +8) – 10 reports
# 8: 3.5 Custer County earthquake, 73 mi northeast of Boise, Ada County, Idaho, USA, April 25, 2021 4:23 am (GMT -6) – 9 reports
# 9: 2.4 earthquake 10 km SE of Dollar Point, CA, USA, April 25, 2021 15:54 GMT – 7 reports
# 10: 4.8 Flores Sea earthquake, 52 km north of Ruteng, Indonesia, 26 April 2:34 (GMT +8) – 3 reports
# 11: 3.8 earthquake 25 km west of Valencia city, Philippines, 26 April 2021 – 04:54 AM (PST) – 2 reports
# 12: 4.2 earthquake North Pacific Ocean, 18 km southwest of Crucecita, Mexico, 25 April 2021 2:21 pm (GMT -5) – 2 reports
# 13: 2.1 earthquake Klickitat County, 22 mi southwest of Sunnyside, Yakima County, Washington, USA, April 24, 2021 5:30 pm (GMT -7) – 2 reports
# 14: Aegean Sea 3.3 earthquake, 16 km north of Kusadasi, Aydn, Turkey, 25 April 2021 11:58 GMT – 2 reports
# 15: 3.3 Valdez-Cordova Parish Earthquake, 12 mi northwest of Glennallen, Valdez-Cordova, Alaska, USA, April 25, 2021 12:21 (GMT -8) – 2 reports
# 16: 3.6 km earthquake 5.8 km north of Penjwin, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, 25 April 2021 08:02 GMT – 2 reports
# 17: 2.5 earthquake 3 km SW from Brawley, CA, USA, April 25, 2021 05:48 GMT – 2 reports
Earthquake statistics:
Number of earthquakes and energy released versus time
Number of earthquakes and energy released versus magnitude
The magnitude of earthquakes and the energy released versus time
